Marvel Reportedly Cast Jonathan Majors’ Replacement Before the Industry Strikes

Marvel has been toying with its Fantastic Four casting for months, and nothing has yet to be confirmed. Doctor Doom is one of the biggest casting announcements from the film that would severely impact the MCU. Though Jonathan Majors is meant to portray the next big baddie in Kang the Conqueror, Doom matters far more, and a celebrated actor was offered the role before the industry strikes happened.

Related: Bombshell Reports Reveals Shocking ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast

The MCU Phases Five and Six plan is called the Multiverse Saga, as that is what most current properties have been dealing with. This saga is meant to end with Avengers: Secret Wars. From what we know about the film, it’s based on the Jonathan Hickman version of the comic.

Doctor Doom becomes supremely powerful in this version and transforms into God Emperor Doom. God Emperor Doom sets out to destroy the Multiverse, which would make sense for the film meant to culminate the Multiverse Saga. The power of Doctor Doom leads to many versions of every character from many timelines coming together to stop the villain.

Many actors have already been teased for Avengers: Secret Wars, which spans the Marvel and Fox-produced films. However, none of this could happen with the inclusion of Doctor Doom.

Doctor Doom is one of the most powerful beings in all comics, and he has often surpassed the power of Thanos. He would certainly surpass the power of Kang the Conqueror, who could be used as a minimal villain moving forward. Jonathan Majors is supposed to have his own film in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but that could certainly be altered.

Doctor Doom might finally be introduced in Fantastic Four, making him the far superior threat the Avengers have to face. With how Marvel has altered its release schedule, the studio could quickly pivot and replace Majors.

Marvel Reportedly Offered Josh Hartnett the Role of Doctor Doom

Per @MyTimeToShineH

Josh Hartnett was reportedly offered the role of Doctor Doom prior to the actors strike

Josh Hartnett was reportedly offered the role of Doctor Doom prior to the actors strike (via @GFRobot and @TheInSneider) pic.twitter.com/wzBLqWWofp — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 1, 2023

Industry insider MyTimeToShineHello shared a report that both GFR and Jeff Sneider shared, which indicates that Josh Hartnett was offered the role of Doctor Doom right before the industry strikes halted productions in Hollywood.

Hartnett might have made a career for himself in the 1990s and 2000s with films like The Faculty (1998), Black Hawk Down (2001), and Luck Number Slevin (2006). But he has gained plenty of notoriety with more contemporary films like Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer might lead to an Academy Award win, as fans have called for him to be recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Simply put, Hartnett is a fantastic actor who could easily bring prowess to the role of Victor Von Doom. Doom matters much more to the Multiverse Saga than Jonathan Majors as Kang. Though Majors has appeared in many promotions since his domestic violence arrest, Marvel has been tight-lipped about replacing him.

Plenty of reports indicate that the MCU might still keep Kang the Conqueror in its plans, and that is certainly the case for Loki Season 2, which is set to premiere in October.

The TVA will be working with or hunting a version of Kang called Victor Timely, who appeared at the end of Ant-Man 3. However, there is still plenty of time to ensure that Kang meets his end at the end of his Avengers film.

Much like Ronan the Accuser was a pawn to Thanos, Kang might also be the same for Doctor Doom. Doom has always been more powerful and can be intertwined into all the Phase Five and Six projects.

Though Kang is the big baddie now, Doom can be the man behind everything. He could even have set Kang on his goal to conquer the current Marvel universe.

Josh Hartnett would make a great Doctor Doom, and we hope that this report is confirmed when the industry strikes conclude. With Doom set in place, Marvel can also pivot away from Jonathan Majors in a way that feels far more organic. Majors also has his next court date on September 6. Should he be convicted of his crimes, leaving Marvel with no choice but to move on—they will have Doctor Doom waiting in the wings.

Related: Marvel Reportedly Triples Down on Jonathan Majors in ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

Either way, Doctor Doom also exists to be the main antagonist of the Fantastic Four. Though rumors are that Galactus and Silver Surfer will be the main villains in that film, Doom can appear in a post-credits scene to thunderous applause. We can’t wait to see Doom in the MCU.

What do you think of Marvel shifting from Kang to Doctor Doom? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!