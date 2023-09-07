Brie Larson Could Destroy MCU in Latest Development

Actress Brie Larson holds the keys to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future, and it could mean good or bad things are in store.

Brie Larson’s role as Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been a significant and impactful addition to the franchise. Her portrayal of this iconic character has played a pivotal role in expanding the MCU and bringing a powerful and compelling superhero to the forefront of the cinematic universe.

Brie Larson made her first appearance as Captain Marvel in the 2019 film Captain Marvel. The film serves as an origin story for the character and is set in the 1990s, offering audiences a glimpse into Carol Danvers’ journey from a United States Air Force pilot to becoming one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU. Larson’s performance in this film was widely praised for its combination of strength, humor, and vulnerability.

One of the notable aspects of Larson’s portrayal of Captain Marvel is her commitment to bringing authenticity to the character. She underwent intensive physical training to prepare for the role, making her a convincing and physically capable superhero. Her dedication to the part, both in terms of her physicality and character development, resonated with audiences and added depth to the MCU’s roster of heroes.

Captain Marvel’s introduction into the MCU was not only a significant moment for the franchise but also for female representation in superhero films. Brie Larson’s character was depicted as a strong and independent hero, and her standalone film highlighted themes of empowerment and female camaraderie. It marked a positive step toward more inclusive and diverse storytelling in the genre.

Larson’s portrayal of Captain Marvel has continued to evolve in subsequent MCU films. She made appearances in Avengers: Endgame (2019), where she played a major role in the battle against Thanos, and now is set to get a sequel, titled The Marvels (2023), which will be released on November 10 of this year.

There have been numerous questions surrounding the film and Larson’s future in the MCU following the sequel. A report came forward several months ago that Disney and Larson were having issues during development. In addition, the company reportedly moved the movie from a summer release to a November release, which caused some insiders to speculate that Disney and Marvel Studios were not confident that it would be received well.

Of course, this release is coming on the heels of a successful run with Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023), but a poor theatrical run with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Many speculated that the showing from The Marvels would be more similar to that of Ant-Man rather than that of the Guardians.

With so much resting on this movie, it’s clear that Brie Larson could be considered a potential savior for the MCU, or the film could lead to major changes. Keep in mind that Disney is in the midst of Hollywood strikes, and this means the company is spending more time reflecting on what projects it should move forward with– and which ones should be canceled altogether— so that it has a better base once the strike ends and production begins on new films and television shows.

While Larson’s film could mean the destruction of the MCU as we know it, it could also be a saving grace for the studio. A poll from Fandango shows that there is quite the amount of interest building for the movie.

We took a poll… here are the Most Anticipated Fall Movies, according to over 2,000 moviegoers. #TheMarvels, #TheHungerGames and #TheEqualizer3 round out the top 3. What’s your most anticipated fall movie?

This shows that the movie has at least been marketed enough for fans to know that it’s coming later this year. It also shows that Disney and Marvel have a better chance to “score” with it than with some of its movies in the past that fell flat at the box office.

For now, though, only time will tell what ends up being the box office story of the project.

