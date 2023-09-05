Home » Entertainment » Marvel » New Spider-Man Exclusive Has Created Hilarious Viral Sensation

New Spider-Man Exclusive Becomes Viral NSFW Sensation

in Marvel, Video Games

Posted on by Justyn Cortes Leave a comment
marvels-spider-man-venom-meme

Credit: fxfuel

The internet is an amazingly chaotic place when it comes to social media. Even with billions of content being produced daily, there is no telling what will go viral for people. From the “I like corn” kid to the McDonald’s Grimace Shake Goodbye videos, anything is capable of catching on with enough of a collective mind of content lovers. The next trend has come from an unintentional phrasing promoting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Collector’s Edition.

goodbye grimace trends on twitter mcdonald's
Credit: ITM

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PS5 is expected to be one of if not the top-selling video game this year. Insomniac Games decided to benefit from this inevitable frenzy by offering several limited-edition bundles available for pre-order back in June. Pre-orders for the game sold out instantly. The first game, Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) was also a megahit as it sold over 33 million copies, which equated to almost $2 billion. So the second is slated to outdo its predecessor.

Spider-Man videogame
Credit: Marvel / Insomniac Games

Insomniac and PlayStation have continued to release details on the game and all of its coveted exclusives as its release comes closer. This has led to countless amounts of content from gamers, Marvel lovers and Spidey collectors commiserating over every small detail. Despite all the spectacular advancements and additions to this upcoming installment, the most unlikely game promotion left gutter-minded social media consumers with a case of the giggles.

marvels-spider-man-venom-meme
Credit: ITM

The Collector’s Edition attracted many Web-Head lovers as it will come with a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition, a Steelbook case, but also a 19-inch collectible of the imposing foe, Venom. He is depicted being in mid-combat with the two starring Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. This edition is a sizeable investment of $229.99.

Photo Credit: PlayStation.Blog

Even though the pre-order for sold out initially, PlayStation UK announced that it had renewed availability for the big ticket item. So they advertised this good news in a tweet captioned, “Treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more.” Soon afterwards, “19 inches of WHAT” and “19 inches of Venom” trended on the social media platform, followed by an endless barrage of suggestive memes.

Despite this hilarious gaffe, Insomniac Games still has fans webbed up around their little finger with all the details being released about this highly-anticipated sequel. Here are some of the new features fans can expect:

  • The ability to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales at will with little to no lag time.
Peter Parker and Miles Morales dressed as Spider-Man
Credit: Insomniac / Marvel
  • Being able to run, swing and wall-crawl through an expanded New York City that is double the size of the first game.
marvels-spider-man-2-video-game-venommarvels-spider-man-2-video-game-venom-and-harry-osborn
Credit: Insomniac Games/Marvel
  • Discovering new characters upgrades such as, the spider wings and the four articulated iron spider arms.
Miles Morales gliding with Spider wings
Credit: Insomniac Games

Venom in Spider Man 2 Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023. Fans can get their 19 inches of Venom via the Collector’s Edition on the PlayStation website.

in Marvel, Video Games

Tagged:marvelspider-manVenomVideo Games

Justyn Cortes

Justyn is your friendly neighborhood word-slinger that covers nearly all pop culture fandoms such as Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Gaming, Marvel, Star Wars, DC, Game of Thrones, and everything in between. He is a USC Film School alumnus who also works as a screenwriting professor and freelance production manager in the entertainment industry.

Be the first to comment!