New Spider-Man Exclusive Becomes Viral NSFW Sensation

The internet is an amazingly chaotic place when it comes to social media. Even with billions of content being produced daily, there is no telling what will go viral for people. From the “I like corn” kid to the McDonald’s Grimace Shake Goodbye videos, anything is capable of catching on with enough of a collective mind of content lovers. The next trend has come from an unintentional phrasing promoting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Collector’s Edition.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PS5 is expected to be one of if not the top-selling video game this year. Insomniac Games decided to benefit from this inevitable frenzy by offering several limited-edition bundles available for pre-order back in June. Pre-orders for the game sold out instantly. The first game, Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) was also a megahit as it sold over 33 million copies, which equated to almost $2 billion. So the second is slated to outdo its predecessor.

Insomniac and PlayStation have continued to release details on the game and all of its coveted exclusives as its release comes closer. This has led to countless amounts of content from gamers, Marvel lovers and Spidey collectors commiserating over every small detail. Despite all the spectacular advancements and additions to this upcoming installment, the most unlikely game promotion left gutter-minded social media consumers with a case of the giggles.

The Collector’s Edition attracted many Web-Head lovers as it will come with a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition, a Steelbook case, but also a 19-inch collectible of the imposing foe, Venom. He is depicted being in mid-combat with the two starring Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. This edition is a sizeable investment of $229.99.

Even though the pre-order for sold out initially, PlayStation UK announced that it had renewed availability for the big ticket item. So they advertised this good news in a tweet captioned, “Treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more.” Soon afterwards, “19 inches of WHAT” and “19 inches of Venom” trended on the social media platform, followed by an endless barrage of suggestive memes.

Me after I receive my 19-inches of Venom https://t.co/V95ePGCt7E pic.twitter.com/sc3nLqbFSI — EnchantedCoffee (@EnchantedMug) September 4, 2023

Despite this hilarious gaffe, Insomniac Games still has fans webbed up around their little finger with all the details being released about this highly-anticipated sequel. Here are some of the new features fans can expect:

The ability to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales at will with little to no lag time.

Being able to run, swing and wall-crawl through an expanded New York City that is double the size of the first game.

Discovering new characters upgrades such as, the spider wings and the four articulated iron spider arms.

Battling with the iconic villains like — merciless Kraven the Hunter and the infamous, Venom, who is clearly well-endowed with a swollen…ego for vengeance.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023. Fans can get their 19 inches of Venom via the Collector’s Edition on the PlayStation website.