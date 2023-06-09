Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Pre-Order Date Finally Revealed

Insomniac Games has finally revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023 for the PlayStation 5. Pre-Orders will start on June 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. local time and will include these exclusive bonuses and special editions at all participating retailers.

Gamers who pre-order the standard edition for $69.99 will be able to unlock these bonuses: two Arachknight suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, three different color variants for each hero, a Web Grabber gadget and three skill points.

More avid Spidey fans will be able to order the Digital Deluxe Edition for $79.99. It will include the game, all pre-order bonuses, extra Photo Mode frames and stickers, two more skill points, and 10 “amazing” suits. Each suit was designed by prominent artists like Kris Anka, Julia Blattman, Sweeney Boo, Anthony Francisco, Raf Grassetti, Jerad Maantz, Joel Mandish, Darren Quach, and Victoria Ying.

The Collector’s Edition will attract Web-Head lovers as it will come with a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition, a Steelbook case, and a 19-inch collectible of the imposing foe, Venom, in combat with the two starring Spider-Men. This edition will cost $229.99.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2023. Its notoriety grew even more after the release of the gameplay trailer at the PlayStation Showcase in May. Insomniac Games gave a presentation that will have three major selling points for the sequel.

First, players will be able to web swing through Marvel’s New York, that will have a map twice the size of Spider-Man 2018. Next, the game will feature two protagonists, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who gamers will be able to interchange with almost immediately as each will have their own separate storylines and missions. Lastly, the most eagerly-awaited feature for fans will be the introduction of Symbiote Spidey and the classic Spider-Man villains, Kraven the Hunter and Venom.

This game is expected to pull Spidey lovers from all media platforms. Again, pre-orders will be available on June 16, 2023 at the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or any online or in-store active retailers.