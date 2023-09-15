Marvel Star Hugh Jackman and Wife Announce Separation

Unfortunately, Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee Jackman have announced that they are now separated. The couple have been together for 27 years.

Related: Hugh Jackman Will Reportedly Not Be Done With Marvel After ‘Deadpool 3′

Ever since he was cast as Wolverine in X-Men (2000), Hugh Jackman has become one of the most beloved actors in the world. The Academy Award-nominated and Tony Award-winning actor has starred in such classic films as Les Miserablés (2012), The Greatest Showman (2017), The Prestige (2006), and Logan (2017). He will soon debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising his iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3 (2024).

Part of what has made Jackman so well-liked is his general kindness and affability on-screen and off, particularly when he is on the red carpet with his wife, Deborra-lee Jackman. Unfortunately, it seems that fans will no longer be seeing the famous celebrity couple together since they announced their separation on Friday, September 15.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman Separate With “Gratitude, Love, and Kindness”

Related: Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Return Has Been Halted Indefinitely

In a joint announcement shared with PEOPLE, Hugh and Deborra-lee Jackman revealed that they will be separating after 27 years of marriage. “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The statement continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement was signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and concludes with, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Related: Hugh Jackman Fights off Skin Cancer During ‘Deadpool 3’

The couple were seen together as recently as July when they attended the men’s final at Wimbledon. The two actors met in 1995 while working on the Australian television series Corelli (1995). The Aussie duo married less than a year later, on April 11, 1996. They share two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

Jackman shared what it was like meeting his wife in an interview with PEOPLE in 2017. “Deb, she was a big star…I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses, and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness. Nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.'”

While this is certainly sad news, especially since Hugh and Deborra-lee Jackman were such a beloved couple, it is nice to see that the separation between them is amicable. We wish them nothing but the best as they navigate this difficult moment in both of their lives.

What is your favorite Hugh Jackman moment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!