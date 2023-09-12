Following the remarkable success of the 2008 movie Iron Man, which not only revitalized Robert Downey Jr.’s career but also injected new vitality into the Marvel Comics superhero franchise, Marvel Studios came under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company. Now, over a decade has elapsed since this acquisition, and with Kevin Feige at the helm, Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has experienced incredible growth. The initial three Phases, collectively known as the Infinity Saga, reached an insanely popular peak with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

However, with the departure of the iconic MCU figure and beloved character, Tony Stark/Iron Man, who made the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Thanos (played by Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans saying goodbye to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America, fully passing on the Captain America mantle, it appears that there’s now ample space for major superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to fill the void.

How are the X-Men joining the MCU?

A short while ago, Marvel Studios unveiled exciting news about the much-anticipated third installment of the Deadpool film series, appropriately titled Deadpool 3 by director Shawn Levy. This new chapter is slated to become an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), courtesy of The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which has since been rebranded as 20th Century Studios. Deadpool 3 has been the subject of rumors suggesting a significant incorporation of storylines from the Fox X-Men Universe, with a whole host of familiar (and less familiar) Mutants rumored to make their debut.

Recent industry leaks have suggested that Marvel is taking an unconventional approach with the upcoming Deadpool installment. Instead of it being primarily a standalone film, it seems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seizing the opportunity to integrate it into their ambitious Multiverse project, potentially transforming it into the equivalent of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) for the X-Men. Since Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is fully canon to the MCU — it seems like only a matter of time.

In simpler terms, this could introduce a plethora of significant X-Men characters into the MCU. Notably, this could include Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, as well as the much-admired Patrick Stewart as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, and Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto. There’s even a possibility of incorporating the younger versions of these characters from Fox, played by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence as Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique, respectively.

Did a Fan Campaign Really Bring Laura Back?

Recently, Hollywood and Marvel insider CanWeGetSomeToast shared some news from sources within the studio that have “newly confirmed” a familiar actor’s debut in the MCU — one whom Marvel fans and X-Men enthusiasts have long been requesting return to the silver screen. The actor in question is none other than Dafne Keen, the young star who portrayed Wolverine/Logan’s daughter Laura Kinney way back in Logan movie from 2017.

The source states that negotiations between Marvel Studios and Keen were underway “right before the strikes” — all to “bring her back as a grown up” into the MCU proper in the already crazy-sounding Deadpool 3:

Sources have newly confirmed that Marvel went into negotiations with Dafne Keen right before the strikes started to bring her back as a grown up Laura Kinney/#X23 in #Deadpool3. They anticipated the strikes and are hoping schedules line up once the studios pay actors and writers fairly. Which lines up with Shawn Levy saying Deadpool 3 was halfway through filming. It’s not a significant role, expect it more to be a cameo.

Seeing as Ryan Reynolds, the actor known for his portrayal of the beloved character Deadpool/Wade Wilson in the Fox X-Men Universe so enthusiastically announced Deadpool 3 alongside frenemy, Hugh Jackman (Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett) — needless to say both play a significant role in the Multiversal goings-on in the third Deadpool movie installment.

Logan

Logan is a 2017 American superhero film starring Hugh Jackman as the titular character, Wolverine. It’s the tenth film in the X-Men series and the final installment in the Wolverine trilogy after X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and The Wolverine (2013). Inspired by the “Old Man Logan” Marvel Comics storyline, the film features an aged Wolverine and a sick Charles Xavier defending a young mutant named Laura from the Reavers, led by Donald Pierce and Zander Rice. Directed by James Mangold, it’s produced by 20th Century Fox, Marvel Entertainment, TSG Entertainment, and The Donners’ Company. Other key cast members include Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Richard E. Grant as Dr. Zander Rice, Boyd Holbrook as Pierce, Stephen Merchant as Caliban, and Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23.