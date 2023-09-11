Shawn Levy addresses Avengers rumors.

Not too long ago, Marvel Studios dropped a major bombshell about the highly anticipated third chapter in the Deadpool film series, cleverly named Deadpool 3. What makes this upcoming movie particularly intriguing is its director, Shawn Levy, and the unexpected twist it brings: it’s set to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), transitioning from its previous existence in the X-Men Universe, which was formerly under the domain of 20th Century Fox. This significant move is a direct result of The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which has since been rebranded as 20th Century Studios.

The exciting announcement came directly from Ryan Reynolds, the actor known for his portrayal of the beloved character Deadpool/Wade Wilson in the Fox X-Men Universe. He shared this revelation together with his longtime frenemy, Hugh Jackman, renowned for his iconic role as Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett also in the X-Men Universe. With this announcement, it was confirmed that both of these legendary superhero characters would finally make their long-awaited entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) proper.

The Success of Deadpool, and What That Means for the MCU

The plot of the inaugural film in the series, Deadpool (2016), was an R-rated blockbuster. It centered on Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), a hired mercenary confronted with a terminal cancer diagnosis. In a desperate bid to save his life, he subjects himself to an experimental procedure that triggers a dormant mutation, granting him the ability of perpetual cell regeneration. This newfound power renders Deadpool functionally immortal but in perpetual pain.

Notable cast members included Morena Baccarin, who plays Vanessa, Wade Wilson’s deceased fiancée, TJ Miller in the role of Weasel, and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead from the X-Men universe. The first Deadpool film was directed by Tim Miller, while Deadpool 2 (2018) was helmed by Shawn Levy, who went on to direct Free Guy (2021), The Adam Project (2022), as well as Deadpool 3 for Disney.

Deadpool Director on Avengers: Secret Wars

Now, the Deadpool director Shawn Levy is finally opening up about the rumors going around regarding the new Avengers 6 film, AKA Avengers: Secret Wars.

Levy gushes openly about Marvel stars Reynolds and Jackman, and then proceeds to talk about his transition into the MCU from Fox, especially with the film he’s working on with the dynamic superhero duo. Citing a very different approach from the regular “digi”, “set extensions” and visual effects”-heavy Marvel Cinematic Universe, the current Deadpool director admits:

But our first decision, very early Ryan and I decided… people love Deadpool because obviously cause it’s funny. Above everything else, it’s funny. But it’s, it’s raw. It’s a little gritty. Um, it’s not trying to be slick, or too polished — it’s definitely not aliens fighting in space environments — it’s real-world grounded. So we decided we were gonna shoot the vast majority of this movie outside in the world. We don’t want it to look like set extensions on soundstages.

This is definitely a fascinating take for an MCU film, which has almost become synonymous with this “green screen” and “set extension” style of filmmaking, nearly entirely reliant on VFX magic to craft all-CGI alien worlds — a far departure from the first Iron Man‘s more “down to earth” roots.

ET Canada then asks Levy directly about the rumors about him directing Avengers: Secret Wars — and the director seems pretty tickled at the question, before responding with a cheeky grin:

I read that rumor… And that’s all I’m gonna say.

It definitely seems that a future as Avengers 6 director could be likely for Levy, especially of the third Deadpool installment does well at the box office. Perhaps Levy’s penchant for “raw” direction away from green screened soundstages could mark a (much needed) and distinct shift in the Marvel universe’s style and tone in the near future.

The ensemble cast of Deadpool 3 includes the wisecracking mercenary Wade Wilson, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds. Alongside, Hugh Jackman will taking on the role of James Howlett/Logan/Wolverine, a Mutant known for his healing abilities and retractable Adamantium claws. Returning to the franchise, Morena Baccarin reprises her role as Vanessa, while Brianna Hildebrand returns as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Jennifer Garner joins the cast as Elektra Natchios, a skilled assassin with Greek heritage, while Leslie Uggams returns as Blind Al, Wilson’s elderly and sight-impaired roommate. Karan Soni reprises his role as Dopinder, Wilson’s loyal taxi driver and admirer. Stefan Kapičić lends his voice to Colossus, a formidable member of the X-Men. Shioli Kutsuna portrays Yukio, Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend and fellow X-Men member.

Rob Delaney plays Peter, a member of Wilson’s “X-Force” team, while Emma Corrin takes on a key villainous role, and Matthew Macfadyen’s role remains undisclosed.