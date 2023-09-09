‘X-Men’ Star Addresses Retirement Rumors

If you were to cultivate a list of great actors of the stage and screen still in business, Sir Ian McKellen would easily crack the top five. The actor has lent his talents to a wide variety of roles and has had a long-standing acting career since 1961. With an upcoming role in The Critic, the 84-year-old legend is still going strong.

While praised for his roles in the works of Shakespeare and his theatrical prowess, McKellen has left his mark on the motion picture industry portraying such characters as Gandalf the Grey in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings series and the villainous Magneto in Marvel/Sony’s X-Men franchise. So what’s next for the iconic performer?

Gandalf Ventures On, Ian McKellen Talks Retirement

Sir Ian McKellen is one of the most legendary actors in the industry and has a laundry list of iconic roles in his wake. With his tall and imposing presence accompanied by his commanding yet comforting tones, he certainly has more than his fair share of range.

The actor has been a cinematic presence for decades and it’s safe to say that even the most casual of movie-goer is familiar with his work in one way or another. But with a career longer than Gandalf’s beard, many wonder how much longer McKellen can physically keep up with movie-making demands.

In a recent interview with Variety, the subject of retirement was addressed as reporter Brent Lang wrote,

Now that he’s entered his ninth decade, McKellen says he’s constantly reminded of his mortality, but hesitant to contemplate something as dramatic as retiring.

To which McKellen wittily replied,

“Retire to do what? I’ve never been out of work, but I’m aware that any minute now something could happen to me which could prevent me from ever working again. But while the knees hold up and the memory remains intact, why shouldn’t I carry on? I really feel I’m quite good at this acting thing now.”

It’s certainly encouraging to hear from the man himself that he has no plans on giving up performing anytime soon, meaning that fans will still see more of his skill and charm, and perhaps even a return to some familiar roles.

Both Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart have expressed interest in reprising their X-Men roles, and there’s certainly a place in the MCU for them. Plus, there’s even been talk about a solo Gandalf project for a Lord of the Rings spinoff. Having McKellen in the lead would certainly generate interest across the board.

McKellen has been in the business for decades, and at the rate he’s currently going, fans will continue to enjoy his performances for as long as he wills.

