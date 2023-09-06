Legendary Rapper Wants To Play X-Men in MCU

Original Wu-Tang Clan member, actor, and icon Method Man has ideas for the X-Men and the MCU, and they involve some replacements.

Method Man is a famous Marvel Comics fan, with a personal collection of reportedly over 30,000 issues. As such, it is no surprise that the rapper would be interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he recently revealed who he is interested in playing.

In an interview with Cassius, Method Man said that he hopes that he could be cast as part of the X-Men when the mutant group is introduced to the MCU. Specifically, he would like to play the time-traveling mutant hero Lucas Bishop, usually known only as Bishop.

This is likely not a surprise for many fans of Method Man, who has previously gone so far as to pose in elaborate cosplay as the character, complete with a futuristic gun and bright yellow costume (albeit with the iconic M-brand over the wrong eye).

However, Lucas Bishop has already been portrayed on-screen by Omar Sy in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014).

To that, Method Man said, “I was just putting it out there to see if I could hook something… Those guys at the MCU, they know their stuff. I haven’t had any problems with any of their casting choice so far. So whoever gets the job… I think Omar Sy did an excellent job as Bishop, but that was before MCU. If they chose him again, I think he’d kill it. There’s a few people out there. But if they’re willing to give me a shot, I’d go for it. Plus, I’ve done all the research already.”

That said, the Omar Sy version of Lucas Bishop is not (currently) part of the canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe and appeared in the Fox franchise adaptations.

On one hand, there already is evidence that Marvel Studios intends to bring at least some characters from the Fox movies into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as evidenced by Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

On the other hand, Marvel is going all in on the Multiverse concept that allows multiple Variants of the same character played by different actors, as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Not only that, but even the Fox movies had various X-Men characters played by different actors after some soft reboot/time travel trickery.

This would not be Wu-Tang’s first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Method Man himself made a cameo (as himself) in the Netflix series Luke Cage, while the RZA directed an episode of Iron Fist. Additionally, Ghostface Killa (who famously lyrically refers to himself as both Iron Man and Tony Starks) appeared in the first MCU movie, Iron Man (2008), in a deleted scene.

We’ll have to see whether Method Man will get his X-Men dreams fulfilled in the MCU, but Kevin Feige could definitely do worse.

