Marvel Makes Big Change to Popular Franchise This Halloween

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)’s Phases Four and Five have been a rollercoaster of quality storytelling versus action-driven mediocrity. For every Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), there have been projects like Thor: Love & Thunder (2022) and Secret Invasion (2023). While Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023) has been one of the most notable standouts, Marvel’s best project with the most unique potential was a Halloween time special that was not even an hour long.

Marvel’s special presentation, Werewolf By Night, was a refreshing success for the studio. It focused on a mild-mannered monster slayer, Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), who carried a hair-raising secret. He convened with fellow hunters to pay homage to a fallen legend. Yet the memorial quickly transformed into a lethal competition that would shower the cutthroats with either power or death. The stakes were heightened even further when they discovered a massive, unstable creature lurking within the compound.

Werewolf by Night is based off the Marvel comic which made its first appearance in Marvel Spotlight #2 (1972). The character was created by Gerry Conway and Roy and Jeannie Thomas. The character emerged to capitalize on the growing trend of horror movies at the time.

The comic series would become one of Marvel’s most successful horror-themed comics. It sold so well that they introduced the Werewolf into the Marvel Universe. The hero, Moon Knight, would even make his first appearance in a Werewolf by Night comic.

Fast forward to its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut, it became an experiment to discover if there was an audience for a Marvel-horror combination. The short film presentation would be the directorial debut for the acclaimed composer, Michael Giacchino (Up, The Incredibles), who was inspired by the classic black-and-white horror films from the 30s and 40s. Werewolf by Night would be a great ode to classic movie monsters and a perfect Halloween inclusion for the streaming platform.

This horror-superhero hybrid would proceed to be one of Marvel’s highest rated and viewed projects on Disney+. Social media even campaigned for a sequel in any form. Now that Halloween season is creeping its way back, Marvel will bring back Werewolf by Night, but in color this Halloween season. While the story may take place on a dark and somber night, its hidden league of monster hunters will bring a rich vibrancy to the spooky Marvel special.

'Werewolf by Night in Color' releases October 20 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/qdqR8xNwtR — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 14, 2023

Marvel has also announced that the original black-and-white version will be streamed on Hulu for the first time on September 15, 2023, until October 31, 2023.

Werewolf by Night in Color is set to be released on October 20, 2023 on Disney+.