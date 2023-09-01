Limited Time Movie Monster Club Returns to Universal Resort

The Halloween season is a momentous time for most theme park resorts. Six Flags Magic Mountain has “Fright Fest,” Knott’s Berry Farm has “Knott’s Scary Farm,” SeaWorld has “Howl-O-Scream” and Disney’s “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary-Halloween” Party and “Oogie Boogie Bash.” Yet, one of the biggest heavyweights to dominate this spooktacular time period is Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights.” Yet, since this scare event has sold out nearly every year, they have now reintroduced a new Halloween experience at the resort for guests to access.

Guests can now join a special club where they can rub elbows with iconic Universal movie monsters while indulging in some creepily delicious cocktails. The Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club has been reconverted to be the ultimate spot for monster lovers at Universal CityWalk. Those who step into this eerie event will enter the hot set of the monster movie after-party for Revenge of the Red Planet.

The wrap party will be hosted by its crew with Frankenstein’s Monster as the director, The Bride of Frankenstein leading makeup, the Creature of the Black Lagoon as the camera operator, Dracula on the boom mic, and the Mummy helming the crafty food cart. Each area will have highly detailed décor and props from the film shoot that will be prime photo spots.

Anyone who attends this limited event will not only get to explore the set, but interact with its hosts of legendary movie monsters. Guests can meet the likes of Dracula, the Mummy, the Wolfman, and power couple — Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein throughout the event.

The villainous vibe does not stop there as the second level has a live DJ keeping the monster mash going with a drive-in movie theater themed area. There will be specialty drinks available like, the Red Planet Punch, The Ooze, and Plasma Punch, in addition to other mocktails, wine and beer.

There will be no shortage of wish fulfillment as guests can enjoy the ode to old school movie magic as they enjoy some spirits and pal around with the dreadful dream team of doomed deviants.

Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club is a limited time experience on select nights from 4 PM to 1 AM. The wrap ends November 4, 2023.

What do you think of this new star-studded spectacle? Should it come to Universal Hollywood?