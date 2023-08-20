Classic Horror Event Will Not Allow Monsters to Scare Guests

The Halloween season is an essential time for most theme parks. Universal Studios has “Halloween Horror Nights,” Six Flags Magic Mountain has “Fright Fest,” SeaWorld has “Howl-O-Scream,” and Disney has both “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party” and “Oogie Boogie Bash.” While these parks dominate many of these spooktacular spectacles, Knott’s Berry Farm pioneered the iconic scare event before any of them. As the legendary “Knott’s Scary Farm” approaches its 50th anniversary, they have made a change that is baffling its devoted fanbase.

Knott’s Scary Farm introduced their first “Halloween Haunt” in 1973 as way to appeal to young people that were too old for trick 0′ treating, but still wanted to experience something during the Halloween season. The first event at Knott’s only had a few scare zones, but the concept found a thrill-seeking audience. Each event saw gradual innovations. Knott’s would include — a more immersive atmosphere, more detailed and dedicated scare performers (scarers) and more fear-inducing mazes with higher production value.

The event has now become synonymous with the Halloween season and a right of passage for many Southern California residents. However, “Knott’s Scary Farm” fans have recently noticed that there is a new “No-Boo necklace” available on the Park’s website when purchasing tickets. This new accessory purchase will allow Guests to attend the scare event without having to be frightened by the scare monsters.

It will provide a level of immunity from being terrified by the roaming monsters of the Park. The one caveat is that it only applies to outside terrors, not any of the indoor scare experiences. There is a noticeable irony here, but Knott’s is offering a more inclusive way for attendees to enjoy the macabre atmosphere without the soul-escaping scares. Despite being well-intentioned, it has left some fans perplexed on social media.

The 50th annual “Knott’s Scary Farm” will commence on September 21, 2023 and run until October 31, 2023. This legendary scare event has more than 1,000 monsters, nine monstrous mazes, five sinister scare zones, three spooky shows and two seasonal overlay attractions. This event does not disappoint and now Guests can either have all of the boos or no-boos.

What do you think of this offering? Should it be offered again next year?