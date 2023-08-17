New Scare Experiences Coming to SeaWorld for Halloween Season

The Halloween season is an essential time for most theme parks. Universal Studios has “Halloween Horror Nights,” Six Flags Magic Mountain has “Fright Fest,” Knott’s Berry Farm has “Knott’s Scary Farm” and Disney has both “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary-Halloween” Party and “Oogie Boogie Bash.” These parks have dominated many of these spooktacular events, but SeaWorld has been evolving to be the new haunted heavy-hitter with their 3rd annual scare event, “Howl-O-Scream” to be the new haunted heavy-hitter.

SeaWorld Orlando has announced that this year’s festival will be plagued by three new heart-stopping haunted houses and four additional scare zones to terrify guests. The event centers around the nightmarish mythology of the deadly sirens. Their shrieking songs will warn thrill-seekers of their impending doom throughout the event.

“Howl-O-Scream” will start guests beneath the sea’s surface in the all-new “D3LER1UM666 Laboratories.” It will shroud attendees in darkness as they explore an abandoned research facility. Next, guests can journey to survive the arctic tundra ruled by the siren, Frost, then head to the new scare house, “Beneath the Ice – The Meltdown.” Here survivors must face-off against Frost’s twin, Flame. (Clever.) Both houses will provide sensory experiences that will leave attendants shivering and sweating to escape.

Other immersive mainstays will include the ghoulish graveyard of “Dead Vines: Nawlin’s Nightmare,” “Captain’s Revenge: Drowned in Darkness,” and the fan-favorite “Blood Beckoning.” Additional haunted houses that will be brand-new to guests will be the lethal landfill of “Toxic Turmoil,” the gory streets of the “Blood Light District,” and the frightful festivities of “Carn-EVIL Pier.”

“Howl-O-Scream” is enticing guests to get an early start by offering a Monster Sale, that will offer 40% off until August 20. Anything after that will require a general admission ticket ($37.99). Annual Pass Holders can receive a $5 discount as well. Fans of the event can also purchase a season pass ($104.99), which will carry no blackout dates. This SeaWorld Orlando event will run exclusively until October 31, 2023.

Have you been to this Theme Park Scare Experience? Do you think it can compete with the others?