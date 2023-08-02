SeaWorld Catches Low Attendance Bug, Guests Abandon Park

It may dominate the headlines, but it turns out that Walt Disney World Resort isn’t the only place impacted by low attendance this summer.

A lot has been said about the lack of crowds at Disney Parks these past few months. Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT have all seen a decline in attendance, with Fourth of July sticking out as a particular low point – bringing in Magic Kingdom’s lowest crowd levels in a decade.

Parkgoers have come up with plenty of theories as to why – including record high temperatures across Central Florida, as well as the ongoing fallout between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. However, Disney Parks aren’t the only theme parks affected. Universal Orlando Resort has also seen a dip in attendance (although this is sure to change when Epic Universe opens up in 2025).

Now, it seems, so has SeaWorld. According to preliminary new numbers released by SeaWorld Entertainment, both attendance and revenue dropped at SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld San Antonio in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

SeaWorld’s preliminary second-quarter financial results reported attendance of approximately 6.1 million visitors across all of its theme parks and water parks – including Busch Gardens Tampa, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, its Sesame Place parks outside Philadelphia and San Diego, and its multiple Aquatica water parks – from April to June. That’s down 200,000 from the 6.3 million Guests recorded in the same period last year.

Unsurprisingly, this resulted in a drop in revenue for SeaWorld after an increase in the first quarter. It estimates that its second-quarter revenue sits at $494 million to $497 million, which is a drop from the $504.8 million brought in in the second quarter of 2022. While SeaWorld did see an increase in revenue per capita, an increase in interest led to a quarterly income of $85-$88 million. Last year, this sat at $116.6 million.

These dips come despite significant investment in new attractions across its Parks. In the second quarter of 2023 alone, SeaWorld Entertainment opened Pipeline: The Surf Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando, Arctic Rescue at SeaWorld San Diego, and DarKoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. It also opened SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on the UAE’s Yas Island. However, as this is technically owned and operated by Miral – which just makes licensing payments to the company – it doesn’t impact SeaWorld’s revenue.

SeaWorld attributes the decline in attendance to adverse weather across Florida, California, and Virginia – similar to Bob Iger’s explanation for thinning crowds at Walt Disney World over the Fourth of July.

Its Parks have generally seen a slump in attendance since the release of Blackfish (2013), the documentary which turned plenty of Guests against the Park due to its use of captive orcas. SeaWorld Orlando was previously home to two deadly orca attacks – including that on Dawn Brancheau – both carried out by the now-deceased killer whale Tilikum.

Not every theme park is suffering from low attendance right now. As we’ve previously heard, Disneyland Resort and some of Disney’s international Parks – including Tokyo Disney Resort and Disneyland Paris – are seeing a boom in visitation this summer.

Why do you think some Parks are seeing a drop in attendance this summer? Let us know in the comments!