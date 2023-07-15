Crowds Flood Disney Park, Main Street, U.S.A. Overwhelmed by Guests

One Disney Park was overwhelmed by crowds yesterday as Guests rushed to celebrate the national holiday.

Disney Parks and Resorts are some of the busiest destinations in the world. While Magic Kingdom repeatedly comes out on top as the world’s most-visited theme park, its other Resorts frequently crack the top 20. As of 2021, Walt Disney World Resort’s Hollywood Studios comes in at number four, Disneyland Park is fifth, Shanghai Disneyland is sixth, EPCOT is seventh, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom is ninth.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are tenth and eleventh, Disney California Adventure Park is fourteenth, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort Paris is nineteenth.

The Disney domination is real. Unfortunately, so are the crowds. Lines are an inevitable part of visiting a Disney Park, with each Resort introducing its own form of FastPass for Guests to try and evade the wait times. However, sometimes there’s only so much you can do when a Park is bursting at the seams with Guests trying to tick every attraction, character, show, and restaurant off their to-do list.

Disney’s busiest periods usually come during typical peak vacation seasons. In the United States, that means big crowds on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, Fourth of July, and so on. However, Walt Disney World, in particular, has seen a shift in its peak season lately, with the latter holiday attracting much smaller crowds than anticipated.

One Resort that is very much still raking in Guests on a holiday is Disneyland Paris. Yesterday (July 14, 2023), the Park celebrated Bastille Day – the national day of France – with a record-breaking drone show and special France-themed costumes for Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Unsurprisingly, the occasion drew in plenty of Guests, with videos shared on TikTok showing a very busy Main Street, U.S.A.

Crowds at Disneyland Paris reached their peak prior to the fireworks and drone show, with Guests sitting down and filling in every available spot on Main Street, U.S.A.

Current situation on Main Street, it's nuts but some room will become available once guests stand up. pic.twitter.com/wFWCfuFB1U — DisneylandParisGuest (@DLPGuestEN) July 14, 2023

While Disneyland Paris crowds were definitely strong, wait time data indicates that lines were only marginally longer than usual. Thrill Data reports that wait times have only risen by 4.2% this week. Considering how popular the Bastille Day drone show was on social media, it’s likely that this was the big pull for most people dropping into the Park on July 14.

