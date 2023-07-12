Disney World Is Making More Money Than Ever Despite Shrinking Crowds

Walt Disney World has suffered crushingly low attendance as of late, but despite that, the historic Park is making more money than ever.

Reports are widespread that Disney Parks are experiencing bizarrely low levels of Guests across the board, with the Florida-located Walt Disney World Resort and its Magic Kingdom being hit hardest of all.

Between Florida losing billions of dollars in tourist money in the last several months, the Walt Disney Company’s ongoing legal battle with Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, and a depressingly continuing streak of underperforming flops at the box office, you would think that the Magic Kingdom would also be suffering.

However, it appears to be the exact opposite.

Disney World Is Quickly Compensating for Low Attendance

Obviously, the lifeblood of Walt Disney World is ticket sales, which has historically meant large volumes of guests and, accordingly, long lines and an increasing amount of premium passes and optional features.

According to a recent article in The Motley Fool, while the Magic Kingdom and the other theme parks have been losing attendance, it has actually increased costs of Guests across the board and unrolled so many paid-for features to more than make up for it.

Disney itself has announced that Guests are, on average, spending more than 40% more per day in a Disney Park than they did in 2019, meaning that the company has been compensating for the loss of mass revenue quickly. Features like the tiered-payment Genie+ are making Disney money, but Guests are increasingly feeling put out by the rising prices.

Disney Parks Are Increasingly Chaotic and Stressful

This does not come without a cost to the company.

The dwindling attendance of Disney World and the other Parks can be attributed to a number of factors, including rising costs of goods and services nationwide, dangerous weather conditions (including historically high temperatures, and partisan political issues, like Disney’s complicated feud with Ron DeSantis.

At the same time, many Disney Parks are announcing constant closures of famous attractions and what has been described as “stressful” experiences at Disney World, Disneyland, EPCOT, Disney California Adventure, and basically all the Parks.

The Magic Kingdom Is Succeeding Despite Itself

Practically not a day goes by that there is not some news of some unexpected closure at Disney World, a new downturn in box office numbers, or a poll of public support that goes against the House of Mouse.

But despite that, the Walt Disney Company’s stock price rises, it remains the dominant force at the global box office despite the best efforts of Warner Bros Discovery and Universal Pictures, and is taking a sitting governor to court for allegedly violating the U.S. Constitution.

No matter what happens, it seems that Disney World keeps making money. It just comes at higher and higher prices for you.

