Guest Demands Refund After Rain at Disney World

Walt Disney World weather can be unpredictable. Central Florida is susceptible to high humidity, brutal heat, thunderstorms, and even hurricanes… Despite the rumor of an invisible bubble over the Disney Parks!

Most attractions at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are indoors, but some outdoor rides are forced to close during inclement weather, particularly lightning. Though there’s still plenty of magic to be had, some Guests feel let down by purchasing expensive Disney Park tickets, Disney Genie+, and Resort hotel rooms only to be met with rainy days.

TikToker Elisa A (@elisaa75) was disappointed during a Tuesday visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios when a thunderstorm shut down all outdoor attractions, including Slinky Dog Dash in Toy Story Land:

@elisaa75 Storming for the rest of the afternoon. I need a refund @Disney Parks ♬ original sound – Elisa A

Elisa wrote that she “needed a refund,” though Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t typically offer weather-based ticket compensation. Guests who purchase Disney Genie+ or an Individual Lightning Lane for a closed attraction are given multiple-experience passes to use on other rides, but Disney Park tickets are rarely refunded.

Thunderstorms are a daily occurrence in Central Florida, especially throughout the summer and fall. Most rides will reopen after a few hours, so take the time to experience indoor shows, enclosed rollercoasters, and dark rides while you wait out the rain!

If you’re hoping for a drier vacation, visiting Walt Disney World Resort in winter or spring is best. Though sunny skies are never guaranteed, you’re less likely to experience daily rainstorms in the cooler months!

Should Walt Disney World Resort refund Guests for bad weather? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

