Universal Slashes Halloween Horror Nights Price for Certain Guests

Universal Orlando Resort secretly lowered the price for a special event during Halloween Horror Nights. Is the new price tag enough to get Guests to appear?

Halloween Horror Nights – Everything You Can Expect to Enjoy During This Spooky Event

A few weeks back, Universal made public an extensive list of the eerie abodes and chilling zones destined for this year’s HHN. Each haunted house will meticulously adhere to a distinctive theme and narrative that orbits around the enigmatic persona of this year’s focal point, Dr. Oddfellow. However, an exception applies to houses that incorporate intellectual properties. The haunted houses officially announced are down below: The Exorcist: Believer

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Dr. OddFellows Twisted Origins

Dueling Dragons Choose Thy Fate

Yeti Campground Kills

The Darkest Deal

Bloodmoon Dark Offerings

Stranger Things 4

The Last Of Us Besides the haunted houses announced, Universal has also officially unveiled its scare zones that will be spread out throughout Universal Studios Florida during the HHN 32 event on select nights. The scare zones this year are below: Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged Related: You Will HATE the New Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store, and Here’s Why Universal also released the ticketed options available to Guests looking to attend the spooky event more than once and those looking for suitable tours. Here’s the information you need to know concerning your ticket options: Halloween Horror Nights Rush of Fear Pass : starting at $179.99 – Get access to up to the first 18 event nights of terror and save when you buy online—savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (Dates include: September 1-3, 6-10,13-17,20-24)

: starting at $179.99 – Get access to up to the first 18 event nights of terror and save when you buy online—savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (Dates include: September 1-3, 6-10,13-17,20-24) Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Pass : starting at $229.99 – Get up to 30 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY Sun.-Thurs. event night PLUS the first weekend. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates include September 1-3, 6–7, 10, 13–14, 17, 20–21, 24, 27–28, October 1, 4–5, 8, 11–12, 15, 18–19, 22, 25–26, 29, 31, November 1-2)

: starting at $229.99 – Get up to 30 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY Sun.-Thurs. event night PLUS the first weekend. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates include September 1-3, 6–7, 10, 13–14, 17, 20–21, 24, 27–28, October 1, 4–5, 8, 11–12, 15, 18–19, 22, 25–26, 29, 31, November 1-2) Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Plus Pass : starting at $269.99 – Get up to 40 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY . event night PLUS the first and last Sat. event nights. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates starting September 1–3, 6–8, 10, 13–15, 17, 20–22, 24, 27–29, October 1, 4–6, 8, 11–13, 15, 18–20, 22, 25-27, 29, 31, November 1-4)

: starting at $269.99 – Get up to 40 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY . event night PLUS the first and last Sat. event nights. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates starting September 1–3, 6–8, 10, 13–15, 17, 20–22, 24, 27–29, October 1, 4–6, 8, 11–13, 15, 18–20, 22, 25-27, 29, 31, November 1-4) Halloween Horror Nights Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass: starting at $374.99 – Get up to 48 nights. Experience EVERY night of the event and save when you buy online. Plus, get FREE Regular parking after 5 p.m. on all event nights—savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates include September 1–3, 6–10, 13–17, 20–24, 27–30, October 1, 4–8, 11–15, 18–22, 25–29, 31, November 1-4)

Aside from all this exciting news, the Resort also officially announced a brand-new limited-time event that will allow certain Guests to enjoy the foods and beverages early that will be released throughout the entire HHN 32 event. The price tag was pretty high when first announced, but now Universal secretly slashed the price to try and get entice select Guests.

Universal Secretly Drops Dining Experience Price for HHN 32

Recently, Universal unveiled a brand-new dining experience for those looking to get ahead of the game and try out all the food and beverages offered during Halloween Horror Nights. HHN 365 recently shared images from the official Universal website 14 days ago, unveiling an unparalleled dining encounter previously unseen within Universal Resort. Scott Gustin, a prominent figure within the industry and a respected journalist, also disseminated the revelation regarding this distinct dining offering about a week ago.

$160/person for an “all you care to enjoy” preview of HHN food select nights Aug. 10-26. Two hour event, select food and beverage items, tasting size portions. HHN starts Sept. 1. https://t.co/E4szirDOR5 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 28, 2023

The price tag was a whopping $159.99, with Passholders getting a discount. Many fans were upset by this experience costing double the admission to HHN 32. But just yesterday, it was reported that Universal went ahead and changed the price and brought it down to $135.99 per person.

It appears the Taste of Terror Halloween Horror Nights food preview special ticketed event has been reduced in price to $135.99. It was originally priced as $159.99 per person. (Remember, passholders can receive a discount on top of new price.) Left image original, right is new. pic.twitter.com/H6LBKMrmov — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) August 10, 2023

With this new price, Universal hopes to bring back the fans who were recently disgruntled by the previous price tag for this limited-time dining experience event. The event will take place from August 10 through 26, so tickets are available for those looking to get their hands on new food, beverages, and snacks before the crowds run it all out during HHN 32. Will this new price tag be enough to entice you and your friends to join in on the fun? Or will you wait it out, pay your way into Halloween Horror Nights, and hope for the best? During this limited-time spooktacular event, you’ll still enjoy delicious new treats, foods, and drinks.