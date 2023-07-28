Director of Halloween Horror Nights Reveals This Year’s Icon

While Halloween Horror Nights is excellent on both coasts, one of the most significant things separating Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort is that Orlando gets an icon to serve as master of ceremonies. And this year, they picked a doozy.

Related: Universal Drops Massive News, All Houses and Scare Zones Confirmed For Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights is one of the most exciting events of the year for anyone who loves the spooky side of things. And while Universal Studios Hollywood does a great job, it doesn’t quite measure up to Universal Studios Orlando. While both Parks get access to horror legends like Michael Myers, Chucky, and a Universal Monster or two, Orlando gets more original mazes and scare zones. And all of this is facilitated by an Event Icon.

The Icon works as a master of ceremonies of sorts, uniting the overall event under a single banner. This has included classic characters like Freddy Krueger and the Cryptkeeper, but more often than not, it has been an original character. Some favorites include The Director, The Caretaker, and Jack the Clown. This year, things will be run by a rather odd fellow…

Dr. Oddfellow is Coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Related: Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood Reveals 3 New Mazes

In a Tweet revealing the full lineup for Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, Assistant Show Director for Creative Development Ramón Paradoa showed how excited he was for everyone to experience what he considered “our strongest lineup yet.” However, the real intrigue came from his final comment: “Just remember… it’s Dr. Oddfellow’s world, and we’re just living in it.”

And just like that, the rest of the content slate for #HHN32 has been announced! I can’t wait for you all to experience what I consider to be our strongest lineup yet. Just remember…it’s Dr. Oddfellow’s world, and we’re just living in it. https://t.co/ZyLgxRjs7I — Ramón Paradoa (@RamonParadoa) July 28, 2023

This prompted casual fans to ask one question: who the heck is Dr. Oddfellow? After all, it’s his name that’s all over every single scare zone. However, seasoned HHN veterans know that while this is his first time being an icon, this isn’t Dr. Oddfellow’s first time at Halloween Horror Nights.

Dr. Oddfellow’s Halloween Horror Nights History

Like many Halloween Horror Nights Icons, Dr. Oddfellow has connections to Jack the Clown, the most beloved original character to ever come from the event. After murdering several small children throughout the southern states, Jack felt like the FBI was on to him. He turned to his old boss, Dr. Oddfellow, for help and a place to hide out.

However, Dr. Oddfellow was wanted by the police under a different name and didn’t want to be caught while they were searching for Jack. He asked Jack to show him the bodies, and when he did, Dr. Oddfellow killed Jack and displayed him in his traveling carnival’s House of Horrors. This served as the inspiration for the Fearhouse Maze in 2000.

Later, Jack the Clown returned to life, wanting to hunt down Dr. Oddfellow for revenge. He succeeded, not only murdering the carny but stealing his most prized possession: a silver-headed cane of souls.

You’re Not Ready For What Dr. Oddfellow Has in Store

As someone who ran a successful carnival of horrors, it only makes sense that Dr. Oddfellow would make a great Icon for Halloween Horror Nights. And this year, he is going all out. Not only is he bringing modern horror classics like Chucky (2021-present), Stranger Things (2016-present), and The Last of Us (2013), but he has several original scare zones as well.

Dr. Oddfellow will be terrifying Guests as they venture through five frightening zones based on his travels and experiments. These include The Dark Zodiac, Jungle of Doom: Expedition of Horror, Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood, Shipyard 32: Horror Unhinged, and, of course, Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror.

Related: The Weird History of Halloween Horror Nights

Naturally, the good doctor also controls a haunted house: Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins. Here, you can closely examine all of his twisted oddities. And it won’t cost much to enter, only your soul.

Looking at all the haunted houses and scare zones, it seems Ramón Paradoa was right. With Dr. Oddfellow running the circus that is Halloween Horror Nights 32, this could be the strongest year yet.

What do you think of this year’s HHN Icon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!