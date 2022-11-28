The swashbuckling vigilante Zorro could be back on screens once again — now with a totally different actor at the helm.

The Zorro series of movies, starring Antonio Banderas as the suave Zorro/Alejandro Murrieta may be back on the silver screen again despite not having a film come out recently within its franchise. Banderas has not graced the screen as the beloved character since 2005’s The Legend of Zorro, the sequel The Mask of Zorro (1998) that began the iconic Zorro franchise. But if the Spanish native and Shrek-franchise Puss In Boots (2011) star has anything to say about it, a certain web-slinging actor might just find himself with a different mask.

Created by Johnston McCulley and directed by Martin Campbell, The Mask of Zorro debuted in the late ’90s to critical and commercial success, cementing one Antonio Banderas in cultural relevance as the masked crusader, Zorro. The story follows on in a sense from the 1920s’ silent Western films like The Mark of Zorro (1920), featuring a masked man who took on a secretive vigilante role in 19th century Spanish California, saving commoners and indigenous peoples of the area from corrupt officials and other dastardly villains.

In the 1998 version starring Banderas, the mantle of Zorro is passed along from Anthony Hopkins’ older character, Don Diego de la Vega — a nod to those earlier films and the original pulp fiction character. This sets the precedent for the “Zorro” title to be passed along in the first place — not unlike other superhero mantles such as DC’s Batman or Marvel Studios’ Captain America (yup, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has replaced Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as Cap). Along for this classically ’90s, swashbuckling ride are Catherine Zeta-Jones as Elena Montero, Stuart Wilson as Don Rafael Montero, Matt Letscher as Captain Harrison Love, Tony Amendola as Don Luiz, Pedro Armendáriz, Jr. as Don Pedro, and Victor Rivers as Joaquin Murrieta.

Speaking exclusively to Comicbook.com, Antonio Banderas now addresses the possibility of a Zorro reboot — including the passing of the Zorro torch:

Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not? If they called me to do ‘Zorro,’ I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch.

Who does Antonio Banderas have in mind, however? The answer has sparked some heavy debate.

Recently, the 62-year-old actor has come forward with his opinion on who may take on the role of Zorro — and according to Variety‘s coverage, it was Tom Holland’s performance in the recent Uncharted (2022) film that inspired these words:

I did ‘Uncharted’ with him, and he’s so energetic and fun. He’s got this spark, too. Why not?

And with those words, the internet caught fire — as did several other celebrities who pitched their own ideas.

Many expressed their opinion about this decision of Banderas’, with Twitter user Troy Lundquist commenting on the choice of British native Holland taking the role of a Mexican hero in early America/California:

… I’m sorry, you want the British white kid to be the Mexican hero?

While @hatorl concurs, offering many other possible casting options, including recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) star Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor):

In a world of Pedro Pascal, Diego Luna, Óscar Isaac, Tenoch Huerta, Gael Garcia Bernal and so many more… Antonio Banderas chose a British white boy… 🤦🏻‍♀️

Celebrities also began replying to the articles and general debate. Vico Ortiz, a Puerto Rican actor who stars as the popular Jim Jimenez in HBO’s wildly popular pirate office comedy/rom-com, Our Flag Means Death. The period comedy features (ex?) co-Captains Blackbeard/Edward Teach (Taika Waititi) and The Gentleman Pirate/Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), and is not too far removed from Zorro in the “swashbuckling in flowy shirts and wide-brimmed hats”, and “time period” department:

But how about… me? 😏

Fan Erin Christian shared the following Zorro-like images of Ortiz, saying:

I mean, yes please

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Falcon Danny Ramirez, who will replace Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, also addresses Banderas:

Antonio Banderas let’s talk…

It’s safe to say there is no lack of willing Latino actors willing to take on the symbolic role of Zorro — but only time will tell if we’ll actually see Spider-Man take on another masked hero.

