‘Harley Quinn’ Spinoff Gets Official Title and First Look

DC might be in flux in terms of its live-action pursuits, but one thing the company has always done correctly is make fantastic animated properties. Following the sheer popularity of Harley Quinn, DC put together a series that highlights the former Joker sidekick, which has become one of the most popular on the Max (formerly HBO Max) app. That series has now birthed a spinoff, which has been given an official title and first look.

Related: DC Penned a Beautiful Tribute to Late Harley Quinn Voice Actor Arleen Sorkin

The Harley Quinn series follows Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) as she breaks up with The Joker, realizing the villain was always using her. During her journey of self-discovery, she puts together her own supervillain team comprised of DC fan favorites Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale), King Shark (Ron Funches), and Sy Borgman (Jason Alexander).

The series is an adult animation that makes fun of practically everything that DC fans have come to know and love, including the voice of Bane established in The Dark Knight Rises (2012). The show has been rated high, leading to four seasons and a holiday special. The fourth season is set to wrap up its tenth episode today on Max.

Through the show, one of the most ridiculous villains has been introduced: Kite Man. Max initially gave this proposed supervillain a spinoff series order and had an original title of Noonan’s. Max has now revealed the new official title and teaser trailer.

Max Unveils ‘Harley Quinn’ Spinoff ‘Kite Man: Hell Yeah!’

The trailer below is very NSFW, so watch with caution.

Can we get a HELL YEAH?! Get ready for all of Kite Man’s saucy adventures in Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, a spin-off of Harley Quinn, coming in 2024 to @streamonmax. pic.twitter.com/eFiMvvGU2x — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) September 14, 2023

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! follows the same type of rowdy action and humor that has made the Harley Quinn series one of Max’s most beloved DC programs. The teaser trailer shows Kite Man speaking about what made him want to become a supervillain. The initial premise of the series was that Kite Man would run a bar called Noonan’s, which acts as Cheers for supervillains.

Noonan’s Bar appears in the trailer, though we see more action in this new spinoff. DC villains like Harley Quinn, Darkseid, and Bane are also shown in the teaser trailer. If Kite Man is anything like Harley Quinn, this will be another hit series that will add to the already beloved adult animation that Max has been producing.

Interestingly, this Kite Man spinoff has survived the cuts that have been happening with Warner Bros. Discovery. When CEO David Zaslav took over, he began to cut a ton of properties from the budget, heavily targeting animated ventures. We imagine because Harley Quinn is so popular amongst fans, that WB is giving this new spinoff a chance to do the same.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! has not been given a release date, though the trailer indicates it’s coming soon. We imagine that we could be seeing this Harley Quinn spinoff make its debut sometime in the later fall months or possibly early 2024. We will certainly update everyone when this anticipated DC series drops.

What do you think of the Harley Quinn Kite Man spinoff series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!