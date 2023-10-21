After the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) last year, a significant restructuring occurred within the organization. This led to the departure of the former head of DC, Walter Hamada, who was subsequently succeeded by James Gunn. James Gunn is a well-known director, particularly recognized for his work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under Marvel Studios, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.

It’s important to note that Gunn is not a stranger to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), as he has previously been involved in projects such as The Suicide Squad (2021) — itself distinct from the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker.

With these recent changes in the company’s structure and leadership, the question on everyone’s mind is: How will DC Comic legacies be continued and evolved?

The DCEU, notable for its prior phase marked by the Zack Snyder Justice League series of films from 2017, which prominently featured actors like Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, is about to bid farewell to its previous incarnation. The DC Universe (DCU) is on the brink of a substantial transformation with an upcoming reboot under the guidance of James Gunn at DC Studios.

However, prior to this total overhaul, Warner Bros. Discovery will release all their pre-existing DC films from the pre-Gunn era. This lineup includes the already-released Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which premiered on March 17, and The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, which hit theaters on June 16, 2023, while Blue Beetle, that made its debut on August 18, 2023.

Looking ahead, DC’s remaining slate features Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, slated for release on December 25, 2023, preceding the impending major reboot.

A Superman Legacy

Under the current leadership of DC Studios President James Gunn and Peter Safran, the rejuvenated DC Universe is being crafted to span the next decade –all beginning with the first DC Universe (DCU) Superman: Legacy, currently slated to release July 11, 2025.

Over the years, the DC Comics character of Superman has graced a plethora of comic books, TV series, movies, and various other media formats. From iconic portrayals by actors like George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin, to Henry Cavill, the character has firmly established himself as one of the most celebrated and beloved figures in popular culture. Now, the forthcoming iteration of Clark Kent/Kal-El, the extraterrestrial being raised by the Kent family on Earth, is poised to make his debut on the silver screen.

The New Clark Kent

A “perfect” image of the DC Universe’s new Man of Tomorrow has been circulating around the internet.

This is of the brand new Superman: Legacy lead David Corenswet, DC Studios’ new Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman, who has been cast in the role alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Daily Planet journalist (and Clark Kent’s romantic interest) Lois Lane, as well as Nathan Fillion taking on the role of Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Fans have been divided over this news ever since the announcement. Some genuinely are looking forward to a brighter, younger iteration of the Man of Steel following Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013), starring Henry Cavill, who played the character into the DCEU Justice League’s end.

It seems that many fans are being won over now though, as while Superman: Legacy is currently in pre-production and heavily under wraps and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors strike has officially halted Hollywood movie-making — people are finally connecting the dots regarding Gunn’s controversial casting of Corenswet.

A recent photo edit of the actor as Clark Kent, the “human” identity of Superman, has been making the rounds online, and garnering a ton of praise.

User @SupermanEnjoyer shared the following edit of Corenswet as a younger, school-aged Clark Kent — clad in a letterman jacket bearing the letter “S” and beaming with classic schoolboy charm. This image edited by Ivan B. Parker (@Parker_Luck394) is deliberately positioned next to one of Tom Welling as Clark Kent in the popular 2001 WB/CW series, Smallville:

So much sauce

Naturally, fans went bonkers for this image.

User @HoqueMashfiul commented a simple but precise:

He's perfect

Dalton Sattler added:

God he really is clark kent

Meanwhile, others like @comikztar were insisted that this new Superman: Legacy could be almost a spiritual successor (or even remake) of the popular Smallville show:

Y'all can't convince me that James Gunn isn't gonna cast a Michael Rosenbaum lookalike for Lex and that legacy isn't secretly a Smallville sequel

Clearly, James Gunn’s Chapter One — Gods and Monsters phase of the new DC Universe storyline is ingratiating itself to fans, even if the film isn’t set to debut for years.

Do you think David Corenswet is the “perfect” casting for Superman: Legacy‘s Clark Kent/Superman? Share your thoughts in the comments below!