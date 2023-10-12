Tom Hardy Joins Beloved ‘Batman’ Creator for New Project

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Tom Hardy is a beloved actor who has already tackled much of the superhero world. He appeared as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and is currently suiting up as Eddie Brock/Venom in the Sony/Marvel universe. Hardy will return to the superhero world, joining the biggest Batman creator for a new series.

Hardy has slowly been working his way into the creative side of acting, as he gained his first writing credits for Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). His writing credits have also been reported to go beyond that for the third and final Venom. Though we are unsure if he had such a relationship with Christopher Nolan, he often collaborated with the man.

Nolan and Tom Hardy worked together on drama films Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), and Dunkirk (2017), all of which are fantastic films. Despite The Dark Knight Rises not being heralded as much as its predecessor, Nolan often spoke about how amazing of an actor Hardy is, which most of us would agree with. He has also been the star of shows like Taboo and Peaky Blinders.

Though the beloved actor has taken on many differing roles, even nabbing his first Academy Award nomination for The Revenant (2015), he will be moving into a brand-new creative category. Tom Hardy is joining up with hugely influential Batman writer Scott Snyder for a brand-new comic series.

Tom Hardy and Scott Snyder Announce ‘Arcbound’

After playing Venom and Bane, Tom Hardy is diving into the comic book world as a creative force https://t.co/lnTpo6Ivnp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2023

Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Ryan Smallman are all listed as the creators of the new Arcbound comic series, which will debut its 12-issue run at New York Comic-Con. For those lucky enough to attend the annual event, Hardy, Snyder, Tieri, and Smallman will appear from 4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Arcbound booth (#3063). The rest of the creative team (minus Hardy) will host a panel on Saturday from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. in room #409.

Scott Snyder has been a long-time DC comic writer, as he handled Batman and the Justice League for many years. Some of his most notable works were the relaunching of the Batman series when the New 52 debuted. He would write Talon, a Court of the Owls spinoff, and Superman: Unchained with perennial artist Jim Lee.

Snyder’s contributions to comics have been many, and he and Tom Hardy have now teamed up for a new comic series. Hardy’s involvement is said to be in character development for the series. According to the series description:

“The formidable corporatocracy, Zynitec, harnesses the unmatched energy of Kronium to assert its dominion across the stars. The Arcbound series chronicles the journey of Kai, a resolute Mediator Captain, tasked with maintaining Zynitec’s lifeline to Kronium. However, as he grapples with the morality of his role, revelations about Zynitec’s dubious past thrust him into a poignant quandary: to remain loyal to the empire or to confront the forces that molded him into a tool of oppression.”

Scott Snyder also commented on the creative process of involving all four of them in creating this new series. According to Snyder:

“Arcbound is set apart not just by its original concept and narrative, but also by the team that’s breathing life into it. Frank is one of the best storytellers I know. His imaginative talent is amazing, but he’s also an incredible structuralist. Ryan’s style is so kinetic, so full of energy and passion. And Tom has been responsible for bringing some of my favorite characters to life on the screen – he’s a true creative force.”

This is hugely exciting, as it allows Tom Hardy to exercise more of his creative side from his dedication to acting. Though this might be a long time off, we could see Hardy also possibly working on adapting Arcbound into a full-fledged live-action series or movie. Either way, the new comic series will be available for everyone at New York Comic-Con.

The announcement of which distributor will handle the rollout of Arcbound will be announced at a later date, though we imagine that this new comic might be released sometime shortly. Tom Hardy now joins the likes of Paul Dano, Iman Vellani, and Bill Hader, who have assumed acting and comic book creation roles.

What do you think of Tom Hardy writing comics? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!