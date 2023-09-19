‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Could Feature Tom Hardy’s Venom Replacement

Spider-Man has an important history, composed of villains that matter significantly to Peter Parker’s story. Venom is one of those essential villains, as he is generally the antithesis of Spider-Man. However, the newest sequel for the Web Crawler could feature a far more terrifying villain that could replace Tom Hardy.

The current landscape of the Spider-Man franchise is all over the place, though that is not necessarily terrible. Between the Tom Holland MCU movies, the Sony-produced villain/anti-hero movies, the Spider-Verse animated ventures, and the video games, there is plenty to enjoy about Peter Parker’s grand story.

The issue is that none have truly combined into one grand story other than the Spider-Verse movies mentioning Tom Holland and showcasing the PlayStation video game Spider-Man during a brief scene. Tom Hardy also appeared as Eddie Brock at the end of No Way Home (2022), leaving behind a bit of the symbiote.

Hardy has been kept to his own Venom universe, and rightfully so, as the two Sony-produced films have brought in over $1.35 billion at the box office. The current plan is that Hardy will appear in Venom 3 and then ride off into the sunset. This is a bit upsetting, though, as Holland’s Peter Parker and Hardy’s Venom might never meet.

Despite the exit of Hardy, the newest Spider-Man sequel could feature a villain that can replace Venom altogether.

‘Spider-Man 2’ Hints at the Arrival of Knull the Symbiote God

Per @CultureCrave:

A red spiral was spotted in #SpiderMan2 This is the symbol of the Symbiote god Knull

A red spiral was spotted in #SpiderMan2 🌀🔴 This is the symbol of the Symbiote god Knull (via @Blitzwinger) pic.twitter.com/phLJMluQUr — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 19, 2023

According to insider Culture Crave, Knull could appear in Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation. Per another insider named Blitzwinger, the red spiral symbol was spotted in the video game. While this could only be a nod to Knull, his inclusion into a full-fledged Spider-Man property would be huge.

Who is Knull?

Knull is a newer creation from Marvel, as the villain only appeared in the comics in 2018. Knull is a deity who is frightening and powerful, as he is the God behind the creation of the first symbiote. During the destruction of the sixth version of the cosmos, the celestials began to create the seventh version, the Marvel Universe.

Knull was supposed to float around in a limbo state, but he was awakened by the “Light of Creation.” Angered by his empire of blackness being ruined, he created the All-Black the Necrosword, which he used to kill one of the celestials by cutting its head off. The other celestial banished Knull and the severed head, which Knull used to create the symbiote within, making that head become Knowhere. Fans might recognize that name from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Knull creating the symbiote with the celestial head also gave the symbiote its known affliction to fire and sonic frequencies. Knull eventually made a suit of armor from the symbiote and used the All-Black sword to hunt down deities. He would crash land into a planet where Gorr was, and Gorr steals the sword, eventually becoming Gorr the God Killer.

Gorr has been introduced in the MCU, though he received the All-Black sword in a much different way in Thor: Love and Thunder.

What does Knull in ‘Spider-Man 2’ mean?

Knull potentially appearing in Spider-Man 2 could mean quite a few things. The entire promotion for the game has stated that it will be a battle between the “darkness” taking over and Venom winning. We do know that Peter Parker finds the black suit in the game, and it begins to transform him in frightening ways.

Peter Parker and the black suit is a major plot point for his story, as the symbiote turns him into a monster before latching onto Eddie Brock and becoming Venom.

Despite Venom being in Spider-Man 2, Venom’s origin is also being changed. We theorized from the panel at San Diego Comic-Con that Harry Osborn is to become the new Venom.

There are rumors that Venom will be a playable character in the game, and if Knull is to appear, we might see Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Harry Osborn’s Venom having to team up to take down the symbiote God.

Knull Could Make His Way to the Spider-Man Live-Action Universe

The same way that Knull was introduced in Spider-Man 2 would be necessary to utilize him in a future MCU or Sony movie. With Tom Hardy stepping away as Venom, the Spidey universe will need a new Venom. As stated, Venom is hugely important to the overall story of Peter Parker.

Sony and Marvel could unite Venom and Spider-Man, which could also include how Venom becomes far more of a hero and ally to Parker. Should Knull be introduced, it will take much more than Peter Parker to take him down.

Knull’s arrival has been teased by Guardians of the Galaxy (Knowhere) and Thor (the Necrosword), so it makes sense that he could arrive.

Venom could remain an anti-hero like he has been portrayed in the Tom Hardy-led movies, but he must do everything he can to aid Spider-Man in taking down the God responsible for creating him. Knull might not be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it would make sense for him to be fully involved in the Sony movies. He could theoretically be the Thanos for the Spider-Man Sony universe.

We understand this is wild speculation, but Knull being showcased in Spider-Man 2 could convince the MCU and Sony to finally bring in this terrifying God, which would be the ultimate test for the entirety of the Sony-produced villain universe. Should Venom not play a factor any longer, he could be replaced by the increasingly more terrifying Knull, resulting in a collection of films that feature his horrific reign.

A team-up between Spider-Man, Kraven, Venom, Madame Web, and Mobius would make a ton of sense, especially considering Sony is going off to invest so much in their own universe.

