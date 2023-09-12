‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Reportedly Axed by Sony

Sony has been steadily building out its grand Spider-Man spinoff universe via solo films for certain characters. This new universe likely led to the long-awaited Sinister Six team-up that fans have been waiting for. Though the team could include Morbius and Venom, one villain will not be joining, as Sony has reportedly axed the spinoff film.

Sony and Marvel have had a working relationship, which has led to the creation of the Tom Holland-led trilogy. However, Sony has also had significant success working on its own. The Sony universe began with Venom (2018), which saw perennial fan-favorite actor Tom Hardy take on the role of Eddie Brock/Venom. Though critics destroyed the film, it pulled in a staggering $856 million at the box office, leading to a sequel.

Sony likely saw the value of highlighting the various villains or anti-heroes connected to Spider-Man, so they would attempt to recreate their success with Morbius (2022). Despite bringing in Academy Award winner Jared Leto, the film flopped at the box office and became one of the best memes of 2022.

Sony has not yet given up on their quest to create a Spider-Man universe involving the various villains we may see in the proposed fourth Tom Holland film. Despite adding Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter, one film has reportedly been axed from the spinoff universe.

‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘El Muerto’ Reportedly Axed by Sony

El Muerto movie officially dead at Sony pic.twitter.com/mzKH1bmpke — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 12, 2023

According to industry insider My Time To Shine Hello, Sony has officially axed the El Muerto Spider-Man spinoff film. This is unsurprising, considering we have reported on the star leaving the project months ago.

Initially, Sony was riding the wave of the massive popularity of international musician Bad Bunny. The singer had already appeared in the action film Bullet Train and many appearances in the WWE. He was all that people were talking about, so it made sense for him to head to the movie star category eventually.

Bad Bunny was cast as El Muerto, an odd choice for a Spider-Man villain highlight. El Muerto only appears as a minimal antagonist to Spider-Man and appears in only a few issues of the comics. Still, Sony had placed their faith in the popularity of Bad Bunny.

Despite adding an obscure villain to their growing villain-highlight films, things began to go awry. Bad Bunny is a world-renowned musician, and that is his full-time job. He was having issues finding time to film while on tour. That led to the film being delayed and given the status of “in development.”

By June, it was announced that Bad Bunny was no longer interested in the role, and he exited the project. That makes a ton of sense, cause as stated, he is a hugely busy touring musician.

Despite Sony losing its star, it was still on a quest to find someone to step into the role of El Muerto. We imagine that the industry strikes have played a significant part in the film no longer moving forward; Sony also placed their stock in a character that is quite frankly not interesting.

Sony can now focus on Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter, both releasing next year. Another fan-favorite Spider-Man villain is also shown in the Kraven trailer: Rhino. Rhino has been part of the Sinister Six and is a far better villain who should get a solo film.

Madame Web is more an ally of Spider-Man, and she can act as such if Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, or Tobey Maguire are meant to take on the Sinister Six. Should this happen, Sony must introduce a new Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). Vulture (Michael Keaton), Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) have all been introduced in previous films and the recent MCU entry, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Though Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, and Mysterio are presumed dead, they can still be brought back, and fans would be delighted. A fan theory has highlighted that Mysterio is still alive, which we believe could also be true.

The listed villains would be far better picks to be shown in a solo film than El Muerto. While capitalizing on Bad Bunny’s popularity is understandable, the character selection was not the way to go.

