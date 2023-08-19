‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nearly Brought In Venom

Some newly released concept art for Spider-Man: Now Way Home (2021) shows how the beloved anti-hero Venom could have made his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With almost a dozen blockbuster movies to his credit, Spider-Man is on top of the superhero world. Peter Parker has been portrayed excellently by three different actors (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland), and each has an argument for being the best. On top of that, there are plenty of other excellent Spider-People, including Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in the Spider-Verse animated films.

His most popular film is arguably Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brings all three live-action Spider-Men together. It even took this nostalgia a step further by also bringing back his most memorable villains, including the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). However, fans felt that one symbiotic archenemy was missing from the picture. Little did they know that the Symbiote almost made it into the final product.

‘No Way Home’ Almost Introduced Black Suit Spider-Man

The recently released book Spider-Man: Now Way Home – The Art of the Movie featured many pieces of official art for the popular Marvel film, including some concept art that didn’t make it into the final result. Some of these included the fan-favorite black suit Spider-Man wore when he combined with the extraterrestrial Symbiote.

While the black suit is fondly remembered in Marvel Comics, it’s not quite as popular with film buffs. The only time it has been seen is in Sam Raimi’s much-maligned Spider-Man 3 (2007), where it somehow made Tobey Maguire’s version of Peter Parker act more dorky than ever on top of being a massive jerk.

That being said, there is a positive to the iconic costume debuting: it would guarantee Venom’s existence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite poor critical reception, the Venom movies are incredibly popular, mainly due to Tom Hardy’s charming performance as Eddie Brock/Venom. This means Marvel fans have been clamoring for the Symbiote to make his way into the MCU. While there have been some hints, nothing has been explicitly confirmed.

While it would be cool to have Venom teaming up with the likes of Captain America and Black Panther, it’s probably best that he never made it into No Way Home. It is arguably the perfect Spider-Man movie, with as much positive nostalgia a webhead could dream of. Venom would have almost been too much. But if you still want to get some of that symbiotic goodness, you can control black suit Spider-Man in Insomniac’s upcoming video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023).

Do you think Venom should enter the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!