Spider-Man 3 wasn’t the end?

The tale of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man and his invaluable lesson of “with great power comes great responsibility” is widely known. Throughout the years, numerous individuals have embraced this iconic mantle in various Spider-Man films inspired by the Marvel Comics created by Stan Lee. From Tobey Maguire’s portrayal in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man to Andrew Garfield’s take in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, and the well-loved Tom Holland, who entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and starred in his standalone film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). After the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and following the world-altering consequences of Doctor Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems like Tom Holland’s Spidey has all but been forgotten. With the success of Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, it seems the owners of the Spider-Man IP seem ready to expand the franchise further — possibly without the MCU’s Holland at the helm of the webslinger’s adventures.

The Spider-Man who started it all

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise, starring Tobey Maguire, is a beloved trilogy that brought the iconic Marvel Comics character to life on the big screen for the first time. In Sony Picture’s first foray into the webslinger’s IP, Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire played the lead role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, a high school student who gains superhuman abilities after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider.

Kirsten Dunst portrayed Mary Jane Watson, Peter’s longtime love interest, while James Franco portrayed Harry Osborn, Peter’s best friend and eventual foe. Willem Dafoe delivered a memorable performance as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Spider-Man’s first major adversary. In the second installment, “Spider-Man 2” (2004), the cast returned, with Alfred Molina joining as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, a brilliant scientist turned supervillain.

The film explored Peter’s internal struggles as he tries to balance his responsibilities as a hero with his personal life. The franchise concluded with “Spider-Man 3” (2007), where Peter faces the symbiote-infused dark side of himself, leading to encounters with Venom (Topher Grace), a fearsome adversary formed from the merging of the alien symbiote and Eddie Brock, the unfortunate Sandman/Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church) and the formidable New Goblin (James Franco). The trilogy, known for its emotional depth, action-packed sequences, and memorable performances, remains a significant and enduring part of superhero cinema.

But now it’s possible that Spider-Man 3 will no longer be the end to Maguire’s variant of Peter Parker.

Spider-Man 3 star talks new movie

In a recent interview with Chris Killian of ComicBook.com, Spider-Man actor Thomas Haden Church opens up about the possibility of a Spider-Man 3 sequel — namely, a Sam Raimi-led Spider-Man 4. Assumedly, this new iteration will star the very same Peter Parker of the initial series, Tobey Maguire — as Sandman actor Church, who has already starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe soft reboot of the franchise No Way Home alongside Maguire once again, admits:

There’s always been some kind of… I’ve heard rumors… that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire].

He adds that he also isn’t ready to hang up his… sand-form? Despite seemingly getting his sandy transformation under control at the end of No Way Home thanks to Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s joint efforts:

And if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo.

The fact that there have apparently “always been” talks about a fourth Sam Raimi Spider-Man movie is definitely news to fans of the franchise, who have been eager for more from the iconic director.

Since Raimi has active ties to Marvel Studios, and Maguire has already returned to the Spidey suit — it could actually be a possibility with the establishment of the Multiverse and all the stories it has to offer.

