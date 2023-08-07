Marvel Wins, Sony Loses, MCU Fans Get More ‘Spider-Man’

After Sony lost Spider-Man, there is a clear winner, and it goes by Marvel.

Disney’s Marvel Profits from Spider-Man Changes

Spider-Man brought mutant superpowers to the big screen thanks to Mary Jane and Peter Parker, but also the actors who played them (and also the ghost spider of script).

Actors from the original, live-action feature film, like Tobey Maguire, noted their gratitude. The iconic Spider-Man Peter Parker is excited to reprise his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel Studios: Spider-Man Success

There are other big names that come from Marvel Comics, like Green Goblin and Iron Man. Marvel Studios brought us Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland. It looks like the twist of fate with the movie might be of concern, but it seems like Spider Man is still happening.

Marvel Fan and Actor Reactions to Sony Losing Important Spider-Man Character

Tobey Maguire went on record saying that the Marvel Studios piece, “(…) revived my interest in interpretation. I felt like I was in an authentic brotherhood, which is what we wanted, both for us and for the characters.”

Fan Reactions to Peter B Parker Changes

After Inside the Magic ran a piece detailing how a Spider-Man character got lost in a legal web, fans reacted nostalgically.

User Deed U No says, “We’re still awaiting to see Spider-Boy in action with other spider variants family please,” while writer Phillip mentioned not only remembering young Spider Man, but having the whole Marvel vs. DC series tale in comic book form.

Promising Future for MCU Spider-Man

With the impressive reaction from many a new Spider Man fan and those who know Marvel Comics from way back, the future looks promising for Peter Parker and Mary Jane and all the characters we’ve come to love.

What do you think about the Disney MCU Spider-Man changeup? Spin your web in the comments below!