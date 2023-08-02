How Tobey Maguire Really Feels About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Now that it has been almost two years since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was released, star Tobey Maguire has finally revealed how he actually feels about the movie.

Tobias Vincent Maguire has been acting since he was 14 and has had a lucrative career with performances in Pleasantville (1998), The Cider House Rules (1999), Seabiscuit (2003), and Babylon (2022). However, he is most well-known for his role as Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

For many, he is considered the best version of the Web-Slinger, perfectly capturing his awkwardness and heroic nature. Despite this, two other actors have played the character since, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. Naturally, everyone’s minds exploded when the three actors united in Spider-Man: No Way Home, resulting in one of the highest-grossing movies ever.

The film was a smash hit, both critically and commercially. Now, almost two years since the film was released in theaters, Tobey Maguire can finally talk about how that movie affected him.

Tobey Maguire Says ‘Now Way Home “Reinvigorated My Interest in Performing”

In an interview with Marvel, Tobey Maguire really let out all of his emotions regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home. And while he was nervous about putting the suit back on, he was grateful more than anything to be back doing what he loved.

“When they called initially… I was like, ‘Finally!’ I just feel grateful—I was really open, immediately, about coming to do this. Not without nerves! But to get to show up with talented, creative people and play together–it’s just a yes. There was such an open-heartedness to coming together and embracing each other and supporting each other that was really beautiful.”

Maguire continued, “Working with Andrew and Tom was so dear to me; it really was special—a very rich experience for me, all around. It kind of reinvigorated my interest in performing.”

What made Maguire most happy was the relationship that formed between him, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. “It felt like a real brotherhood, which was what we were aiming for, too, for us and for the characters. But then to have those dynamics play out—feeling a real connection and love for these guys, and having fun and having a laugh—all of that was energizing and reinvigorating for me.”

On top of this, Maguire was able to reunite with two actors who meant the world to him: Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina. “And it was amazing to work again with Alfred and Willem. I just adore those guys and respect them as the great talents that they are and also just as lovely humans. It was a blast.”

Ultimately, it looks like this movie that brought so many people joy when they really needed it had the same effect on those making it. Movies are meant to unite people and let them escape everything. And Spider-Man: No Way Home did that on both sides of the screen.

