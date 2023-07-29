“I’m the Real Tom Holland,” Chucky Filmmaker Comes For Spider-Man

During a panel at the Midsummer Scream Halloween and Horror convention, Tom Holland’s credibility came into question when he was confronted by none other than Tom Holland.

Initially debuting as Billy Elliot in the musical of the same name on the West End, Thomas Stanley Holland soon broke into the mainstream as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man films. Suddenly, he became one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially after the massive box office performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) alongside fellow Spider-Men Topher Grace and Andrew Garfield.

Since then, Holland has remained at the forefront of public consciousness. However, he’s not the first person named Tom Holland to have achieved cinematic success. That honor belongs to a master of macabre with plenty of horror classics under his belt. And now, he’s calling out the Web-Slinger.

‘Child’s Play’ Filmmaker Declares, “I’m the Real Tom Holland!”

During the Midsummer Scream convention in Long Beach, CA, filmmaker Thomas Lee Holland sat in a panel looking at his life’s work. Most well-known for writing and directing Child’s Play (1988), Holland is also recognized for manifesting horror classics like Psycho II (1983), The Langoliers (1995), and Fright Night (1985). However, there was something else he had to acknowledge: his Marvel counterpart.

“There’s always another Tom Holland,” joked the filmmaker. Apparently, he began his movie career as an actor but had to change his name to Tom Fielding since there was another actor named, you guessed it, Tom Holland. Once the original actor died, he never changed his name since he moved on to writing and directing. When he finally considered changing it back, “Along comes this kid from England.”

The statement was met with immediate laughter from the crowd, leading to the horror icon declaring, “I’m the real Tom Holland!”

Obviously, this was all said in jest. Both the Marvel actor and the filmmaker have already created iconic careers that will outlive both of them. On top of that, there are plenty more Tom Hollands out there, including a renowned visual artist, a Kansas state senator, a British author, and three separate footballers. It just seems that greatness is bound to follow the name Tom Holland.

