In a recent interview with Tom Holland on Jay Shetty’s podcast, the British actor shed light on his feelings on his Hollywood stardom, emphasizing his disdain for certain aspects of the industry and its effect on people.

The Marvel Spider-Man star revealed that despite his skyrocketing fame, he refuses to be boxed into the traditional mold of a Hollywood celebrity, choosing authenticity over the glitz and glamor often associated with the industry. “You’ll never see me at an award show I don’t have to be at. I’m never going to a red carpet event that I’m not in the film of. I don’t want the attention when I don’t need it.”

He continued, saying, “I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me that the business really scares me. I understand that I am part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

The actor went on to state that some of his friends have ‘lost themselves’ in the business. “I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business.”

Holland, known for his refreshing candor and down-to-earth nature, has been a breath of fresh air in an industry often plagued by superficiality. His relationship with Spider-Man co-star Zendaya is often reported on and talked about but Holland says he prefers to keep that as private as possible, as it’s the “most sacred” thing to him.

Holland has also recently spoken out about his struggles with sobriety and mental health, stating that he was going to take a step back from acting as his latest project, Apple TV’s The Crowded Room, has seen heavily mixed reviews.

Holland seems to have a good head on his shoulders with a focus on what’s important and always keeping that in mind. The Marvel star has potential to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but hopefully he’ll set the trend of putting yourself and your wellbeing first in an industry known for destroying the best people.

