Tom Holland Transforms Into Bisexual Icon for New Series

Tom Holland holds nothing back in his new series and might shock fans with how far he goes because his latest episode has the actor doing things that Disney would never allow.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Tom Holland hasn’t returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s still Spider-Man, but the actor took a long break from acting. Spider-Man 4 is in early development, with rumors that the sequel might be focused on Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

It seems that Marvel wants Peter Parker/Spider-Man to be more focused on street-level crime than joining the Avengers, but fans shouldn’t be shocked if Parker is found joining Earth’s mightiest heroes in Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025). Spider-Man might not be the only web-slinger fans will see very soon because Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) might include Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) in the movie.

Even though Spider-Man might be on hiatus until Marvel finally gets moving on the project, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues. Right now, the MCU is in a weird spot with many projects focused on newer teams, with none turning into huge box-office hits. Phase Five has been rough for MCU fans, with lackluster quality and too many projects released in a year.

On the other hand, Holland is okay with not being Spider-Man for his role in The Crowded Room, an Apple TV series where the actors stars as someone very different. In the latest episode, Holland can be seen having sex with another man and dressed up like a goth dude going to a party.

Fans lost it after seeing Holland like this, and fans like user @cherrydayas shared their thoughts online:

TOM HOLLAND IN THE CROWDED ROOM OMGGGG

This version of Holland can’t be included in the MCU for one simple reason. Disney can’t allow it. It’s too much for families since some parents don’t want their kids to see Spider-Man like that. At an early age, it’s easy for kids to associate an actor as the real super hero which is why it would be awful for those kids to see Holland in The Crowded Room, and it’s why Marvel wouldn’t dare write those scenes in future Spider-Man movies.

Do you think Holland needs to be more family-friendly? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!