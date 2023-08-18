Andrew Garfield Will Reportedly Return in Spider-Man Spinoff

The Andrew Garfield rumors keep coming, this time saying that he will reprise his role as Peter Parker in a highly anticipated Spider-Man spinoff.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, having earned more money at the global box office than any other hero ever. Whether you prefer Sam Raimi’s trilogy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, or the animated Spider-Verse flicks, there seems to be a Spider-Person for everyone.

Unfortunately, one rendition of the Web-Slinger seems to have gotten the short stick. Andrew Garfield starred as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), but neither was as well-received as the other films starring the Wall-Crawler. Fortunately, the Hacksaw Ridge (2016) actor finally got his due in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the most popular Spider-Man film ever.

Since then, fans have been clamoring for Garfield to return to the role, sparking multiple rumors about when he’ll be back. And the newest one has him potentially joining forces with one of his most popular villains.

Andrew Garfield Could Return in ‘Venom 3’

Related: ‘Venom 3’ Set Video Points to Big MCU Connection

Despite mediocre reviews, the Venom movies have remained massively popular with audiences. The first film, appropriately titled Venom (2018), earned $856 million at the box office, and the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), earned $506 million, an impressive number post-pandemic.

This mimics both of the Amazing Spider-Man movies, which were also critically panned but did decently in theaters. Naturally, this has fans thinking that Andrew Garfield would be the perfect Peter Parker to join Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3 (TBA).

Related: Andrew Garfield Drops Bombshell, Confirms Abandoned ‘Spider-Man’ Not Done

On top of that, Garfield’s version of the iconic hero is easily the toughest. While Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland emphasized the youthfulness and dorkiness associated with Peter Parker, Garfield gave your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man a bit of an edge. He actually seemed cool.

That being said, this is just a rumor. There have been many of these going around, suggesting where the Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) actor will pop up next. While that is undoubtedly disheartening, it just goes to show how beloved his rendition of the character has become. Audiences want more of Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. And Venom 3 would be the perfect fit for him.

Which Spider-Man spinoff would you like to see Andrew Garfield in? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!