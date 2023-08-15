Kevin Feige Reportedly Pulls Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield Will Return

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get interesting, with Andrew Garfield reportedly returning to swing back in as Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) did the unthinkable. Fans never expected Marvel Studios to make a movie where both Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland got to team up against Spider-Man villains from all of their movies. Having Tom Holland face Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was a dream come true, and it’s something that fans were so thankful to see.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) was a special gem that killed off Dafoe’s Green Goblin in the first movie after the actor went all out with his performances, and fans wished they could’ve gotten more. Still, No Way Home created one of the best movies after Avengers: Endgame (2019) and set the bar for how to handle a Multiverse movie.

This is something the MCU struggles to do now. Phase Five is starting with a rocky start, with most projects not landing with good reviews or a great box office. Unlike other franchises, many fans are starting to lose faith in the MCU, which is why Kevin Feige might be calling in more favors for Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Everyone knows that Secret Wars will be the biggest MCU movie ever made. The list of cameos for that movie will be extensive as it will be the culminating moment in the Multiverse Saga, with fans expecting dozens of cameos, and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man could easily be on that roster.

One insider reports that right before the strikes began, Kevin Feige called Andrew Garfield to ask the actor about Secret Wars and to see if he was interested in having a role in the big movie:

Before the strikes, Kevin Feige reached out to Andrew Garfield about having his #SpiderMan appear in #AvengersSecretWars.

Andrew Garfield could be asked to return as Spider-Man because while Tom Holland is the MCU’s Spider-Man, there’s a good chance the actor might not make the cut for the movie. Why?

Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man needs time away from the Avengers and big-scale events after No Way Home. Fans have spent the past few years seeing Peter fight Avenger-level threats and not be the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man we all love. It’s time for Spidey to face off against Kingpin and other street-level villains with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil before heading back to journey with the Avengers.

Andrew Garfield would be the perfect temporary fit for Spidey in Avengers 6 because the actor has no ties in the MCU and can continue his story in Secret Wars and maybe get the symbiote that was left behind by Tom Hardy’s Venom and kick off a new movie dealing with the symbiote which would be a call back to the original Secret Wars comics and give fans what they want.

Do you want Andrew Garfield back as Spider-Man? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!