Andrew Garfield and Henry Cavill Lost Millions Over One Glaring Mistake

Andrew Garfield and Henry Cavill have committed a lot of time towards a certain role that cost them dearly.

Years from now, they might be revered as one of the best actors in the super hero industry, but their movies are considered terrible, and their character never gets to shine fully. Other versions of Spider-Man and Superman will get their time in the spotlight, but Garfield and Cavill must watch from afar and see other stars take over.

Over the past several years, Tom Holland has been Spider-Man for the world. His movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and appearing in other movies like Avengers: Infinity War (2018) have shown that while Holland is a great Spider-Man actor, having a great script also helps tell the right story.

For Superman, Cavill will be seeing David Corenswet take over as the Man of Steel for James Gunn’s new DCU. It’s a fresh start for the franchise and the type of Superman that Cavill dreamt of becoming is now being shown by Corenswet, leaving the actor probably wishing Warner Bros. could’ve done something different when Zack Snyder created his character arc.

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man movies. The actor only got two movies. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), where he fought the lizard, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), where he fought the Hob-Goblin and Electro. Both movies showed Garfield as a high schooler with Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, his true love.

Sadly, the franchise abruptly stopped after the sequel, and Garfield had to say goodbye to the role until Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Tom Holland’s third MCU movie led Kevin Fiege to get all Spider-Man actors and fit them into the story. In No Way Home, Garfield shines as one of the best parts of the movie. His story feels redeemed, and it began a movement for fans to demand that the actor returns as Spidey for another Amazing Spider-Man movie.

While fans are hopeful, Sony has been deathly quiet on their plans with Spider-Man after No Way Home. Some reports claim that Garfield might appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, but the chances of him getting his own movie seem quite slim.

Why it failed

Sony had too much ambition when they created The Amazing Spider-Man series. They wanted Oscorp to be the foundation of a Sinister Six, responsible for creating Spider-Man, and this led to a messy execution. Electro’s portrayal with Jamie Foxx taking the role was horrifyingly bad that fans sometimes can’t take that movie seriously.

Spider-Man are best when they allow Spider-Man to deal with his problems head-on, and Garfield’s movie doesn’t do that because there is too much happening. Nothing is slowly building up. Peter Parker is a character that struggles and perseveres the most, but Sony wanted a hip Spidey who skated and looked cool, which is not what any other version of the character did.

If Sony didn’t latch onto this vision, there’s a good chance that Andrew Garfield could’ve been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Spider-Man for both companies, and history would be drastically different.

Henry Cavill as Superman

Henry Cavill was the starting point of the DCEU. Christoper Nolan built his fancy Dark Knight Trilogy with Christian Bale and left Zack Snyder to kickstart a new universe. Snyder created a visual masterpiece. While fans didn’t love how Superman wasn’t the same positive, uplifting Superman that was seen in the comics, it was because Snyder was showing a good Superman set in a world without hope.

This story led to Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and that movie changed the tides. Fans hated how dark the movie was and how Batman was suddenly killing people. It felt like a betrayal to fans, and what’s interesting is that Snyder had a vision for both characters, and Warner Bros. managed to release a cut that didn’t fully show that vision.

In his Ultimate Cut, Snyder presents a more complex rationale behind the Man of Steel and Batman as they begin to fight in the movie, but Justice League (2017) hurt Cavill the most. After Snyder had to leave the project, Joss Whedon took over, and with some reshoots, he butchered the movie. It left fans furious, and the movie was a box office disaster.

From that point onward, fans didn’t care about the Justice League or much of the DCEU, and Snyder’s story was left behind, and so was Henry Cavill’s Superman. From then on, Cavill might appear here or there, but the DCEU decided it was best to have silhouettes of Superman instead of bringing back Cavill.

Why Warner Bros. Dishonored Him

Funny enough, Warner Bros. never meant for Henry Cavill not to be the ideal Superman. With several changes throughout the company, each exec had a different vision, and most of them resulted in Henry Cavill and anything related to Zack Snyder staying far away from the box office.

When Cavill was brought back for Black Adam (2021), fans were floored. Dwayne Johnson managed to get a win for the fans who loved Cavill because he showed the optimism and love that the iconic hero is known for, but Johnson messed up. He made this decision before Gunn took over, and that’s when the DCEU died, and the DCU was reborn. After a long conversation with Gunn and Safran, Cavill knew he wasn’t the Man of Steel anymore after promising his fans he was officially back. David Corenswet in Superman: Legacy would be taking that role and getting to play the role he always wanted.

Why this trend won’t go away

Henry Cavill and Andrew Garfield put their hearts into the roles, and the studios that hired them wasted their chances of success. Why? Because the scripts and story, and executive decision disrupted a vision for the character that led down a path that alienated fans. Once fans can’t recognize a super hero for who they are supposed to be, there’s no going back.

If Cavill and Garfield had the right leadership and done the movie now, they would be perfect and made the money they deserved as their iconic role. Now, they both just wish they could have another swing at the role, but it would only be for nostalgia or a disappointing crossover event. Other actors will face the same fate, and that’s the curse of working with Hollywood.

Do you think Henry Cavill and Andrew Garfield would be the best iteration of their super hero if they had the right story?