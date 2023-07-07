Tom Cruise Was Almost Spider-Man

Despite his massive star power, Tom Cruise has never played a superhero in a movie. However, this almost changed in 2018 when he was supposed to be cast in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Tom Cruise has maintained his status as a Hollywood icon since he first broke through in the 80s. Originally famous for his roles in movies like Top Gun (1986), Risky Business (1983), and Jerry Maguire (1996), the American actor is still a bankable star today with massive hits like Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Mission: Impossible film series, which will continue with Ethan Hunt’s penultimate adventure in the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (2023).

Despite all of this success, Cruise has never stepped in to play a superhero. However, it probably wouldn’t surprise you to learn that he has been offered roles in some of the most popular superhero franchises of all time. This includes Spider-Man, and he was actually given multiple chances to play the Web-Slinger.

Tom Cruise Was Almost Cast as Spider-Man… Twice

Despite never actually playing a superhero, Tom Cruise was offered the role of Spider-Man multiple times. The first time was back in the 80s, right after he achieved success with Risky Business. Produced by Cannon Films, the movie was also set to star Bob Hoskins as Dock Ock.

However, this wasn’t the last time the father of Suri Cruise would be considered for the role of Peter Parker. Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed that there was supposed to be a cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that would feature Tom Cruise as well as Avatar (2009) director James Cameron.

The came would be making fun of how Hollywood often misinterprets superheroes, trying to make them even more grandiose that in the comics. In this cameo, Miles Morales’ roommate, Ganke, would be watching Spider-Man: The Motion Picture, where Cruise would voice a Spider-Man who is more similar to Tony Stark than Peter Parker.

Tom Cruise and James Cameron would provide DVD commentary over the film, which Miles would use to learn how to be Spider-Man before he meets Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker. It’s a great nod to the Hollywood-ification of superheroes as well as a fun way to reference what could have been.

Do you think Tom Cruise would have made a good Spider-Man?