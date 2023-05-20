After “Saving Hollywood”, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Faces Major Hurdle

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) now faces the might of another Tom Cruise blockbuster…

Last year was a great one for the movie industry, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic almost hammered it into oblivion. Major blockbusters — those of the more traditional kind, you might say — such as Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) grossed just shy of a combined $5 billion worldwide.

From a critical standpoint, however, despite Avatar: The Way of Water claiming the box office, it was Top Gun: Maverick that left cinemagoers stunned. The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic sees Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell back in the seat of a jetfighter as he leads a crew of cadets into battle, while also having to face the ghosts of his past.

As it soared toward the top at the global box office, grossing just shy of $1.5 billion, Maverick dethroned many Marvel Cinematic Universe entries in its path. Famed director Steven Spielberg even thanked megastar Tom Cruise at an Academy luncheon, telling him that he had “saved Hollywood” with the roaring success that is Maverick.

But now, the box office beast faces the possibility of being usurped by an upcoming blockbuster, which also happens to star Tom Cruise. The first official trailer Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) has finally arrived online, and it looks like it could be Cruise’s most action-packed film to date.

Check out the brand-new trailer below (should you choose to accept it):

This might just be the most epic Mission: Impossible movie yet, although it also looks to be the most personal, with a huge emphasis on Ethan Hunt’s reluctance to prioritize “the mission” over the lives of his close teammates, Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), Benjamin “Benji” Dunn (Simon Pegg), and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson).

It’s been no mystery that the film has undergone a number of significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Cruise also went viral in 2021 when a soundbite of him admirably kicking crew members into shape — not literally — for failing to follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols). But it’s fair to say that the film looks like it’s been worth the weight.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh film in the long-running series, following Mission: Impossible (1996), Mission: Impossible II (2000), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015), and Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018).

Each installment has seen Cruise perform death-defying stunts, which have become a signature experience of the franchise. But the upcoming film is set to break Mission: Impossible history — as the subtitle says, it’s the first of two halves, with Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two (2024) set to follow in 2024.

But will the upcoming film dethrone Top Gun: Maverick at the box office? Many will likely scoff at such a suggestion, but when you throw “the last movie star” Tom Cruise into the mix, all bets are off. Either way, there’s no loser in this fight.

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One:

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One stars Tom Cruise (Ethan Hunt), Hayley Atwell (Grace), Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust), Vanessa Kirby (Alanna Mitsopolis), Henry Czerny (Eugene Kittridge), Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Shea Whigham (Jasper Briggs), Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt (Zola Mitsopolis), Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One releases on July 12, 2023.

This article will self-destruct in five seconds…

Are you excited for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!