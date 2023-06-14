Into the Spider-Verse Gets Live Concert

Fans of the music of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse can rejoice as it was announced that the film’s soundtrack and musical score will have a live concert tour. The US tour will begin August 26th in Columbus, GA. It has a total of 48 set performances, but more cities and dates are stated to be revealed in the near future.

The Academy Award-Winning masterpiece by Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ. The Broadway Sinfonietta, a 25-piece, all female-identifying, majority women of color orchestra will join the tour as the main instrumentalists. They will be led by conductor, Emily Marshall, who has worked on multiple acclaimed musicals, such as Means Girls, Elf, School of Rock, and Annie.

Each musical scoring from the Into the Spider-Verse will be based on the original compositions of the renowned, Daniel Pemberton. His work resonated with audience as he infused hip-hop into a complex and technically stunning score. The soundtrack included contributions from industry superstars like Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Jaden Smith to honor and reflect the culture of the web-swinging protagonist.

The concert will be an inspired performance that will use music and film footage to reintroduce audiences to Miles Morales. He is a Brooklyn teenager who obtains Spider-Man-like abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider, but with additional powers like his near invisible camouflage and bioelectric venom blasts. The up-and-coming hero must adjust to a new school, new powers and new responsibilities as he is mentored by a laidback, half-hearted version of Peter Parker.

This first installment to the Spider-Verse franchise is one that reanimated and sustained the love for the crime-fighting, multiverse-travelling wallcrawler. The success of this movie and its successor, Across the Spider-Verse, will certainly give fans a new and immersive way to experience this groundbreaking classic.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” is produced by Senbla, a London-based promoter and production firm known for their extraordinary events. Fans can visit the official website here for more ticket information.