Tom Holland’s Surprise Hit Movie Sequel Confirmed

Tom Holland is the closest thing that Marvel Cinematic Universe has to a sure thing, with any new Spider-Man movie practically guaranteed to break the coveted billion-dollar mark at the box office. However, that is not the only franchise that the once-and-future Peter Parker is part of, and a sequel has just been confirmed.

Show business legend and producer Charles Roven is one of the people behind such mega-hits as Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Wonder Woman (2017), the Academy Award-winning American Hustle (2013), and the more recent blockbuster Oppenheimer, and he has something to say about sequels.

‘Uncharted’ Will Be Back with Tom Holland

He also is one of the producers behind Uncharted (2022), the Tom Holland action movie based on the incredibly popular Naughty Dog video game series of the same name.

In the film, Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake, a bartender/pickpocket turned international adventurer after being recruited by Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Equal parts Indiana Jones, Lara Croft, and Peter Parker, Holland’s Drake led the movie to a very solid $460 million at the box office.

According to Charles Rovan, the fan reaction to the film (plus those grosses, it can be inferred) are enough to get a sequel pretty much immediately in development.

Rovan told The Hollywood Reporter, “Oh yeah! We had a really good time with [Uncharted]. The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn’t know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those.”

Who Will Be in the ‘Uncharted’ Sequel?

It can safely be assumed that any Uncharted sequel will star Tom Holland, who has been making recent moves to diversify his public image from Spider-Man.

It is also likely that Mark Wahlberg will return to reprise his role, given that he has been associated with the franchise longer than any other actor. Adapting Uncharted from the original video game was reportedly an arduous process, and Wahlberg has been attached to the project since 2010; it actually took so long that he aged out of the Nathan Drake role and had to become the older mentor figure instead.

While it is unlikely that Antonio Banderas will return for an Uncharted sequel (for spoiler-y reasons), it seems likely that Sophia Ali’s fortune hunter Chloe Frazer and Rudy Pankow as older Drake brother Sam could be involved.

When Could ‘Uncharted 2’ Happen?

As aforementioned, adapting the Uncharted video game took nearly 15 years, so we certainly hope it would not be a similar time frame for a sequel.

However, now that Tom Holland has proved the franchise to be a viable cinematic product, it is likely that the wheels of the industry will move much faster for Uncharted 2 (if the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ever get resolved, anyway).

At the very least, we can look forward to knowing that Nathan Drake is preparing to return, one way or another.

Who would you like to see join Tom Holland in Uncharted 2? Let us know in the comments below!