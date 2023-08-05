‘Spider-Man’ Fan Theory Reverses Mysterio’s Fate

Fan theories might be one of the best things about pop culture, as eagle-eyed internet sleuths often notice easter eggs or moments that are revealed years after movies or shows are released. One of the biggest fan theories has now been explored from Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and it reveals that everyone’s fan-favorite villain could still be alive.

The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies have been the best trilogy so far (sorry, Tobey), and they have all brought some completely different in each chapter. We have all seen Peter Parker grow before our eyes, and we have seen him have to make some of the most challenging life choices.

Parker has finally been showcased as a teenager trying to balance out his life of high school and being a superhero. What has made things far more complicated is that he knows of the otherworldly threats threatening his existence. When Tony Stark gave his life for the betterment of humanity, it also significantly changed Parker.

Through his knowledge of the Multiverse and having had to deal with being “killed” by the blip, he was subject to immediately believing that Mysterio was someone from another timeline. The villain’s initial story painted him as Quentin Beck, who was stuck in Peter’s reality and needed to escape. Peter believed it to be true and allowed Mysterio to get his hands on Stark Tech drones, which made him and his illusions far more dangerous.

Mysterio used these drones to enact a final plan that outed Peter Parker as Spider-Man, and though he all believed that he was shot as a result of this final battle, he might have pulled off the greatest illusion to trick everyone.

During the final battle at the end of Far From Home, Mysterio is shot in the stomach before he utters the line, “People will believe anything you tell them to.” His last bit of dialogue and some trickery could point to him still being alive.

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Theory Reveals Mysterio is Alive

Per the above video from @jensun, it appears that Mysterio pulled off the greatest illusion in his final fight with Spider-Man. Though it seems that a haywire drone shot him in the stomach, it might not have been Mysterio that was shot at all, but one final illusion.

One of the glaring hints that the real Mysterio was never shot in the stomach is that he is never shown from the stomach up after this interaction. We see the illusion get hit by the drone, but that is used to enact one final attempt for Mysterio to take down Peter, which he stops. This scene is even odder because Peter asks E.D.I.T.H. if what he sees is real. He initially starts to ask if Mysterio is dead but alters his question to ask if this reality is real.

E.D.I.T.H. states that what Spider-Man is seeing is real. Though we get to see the “death” of Mysterio, it might not have been him at all. The person shot could have just been one final illusion unleashed by the villain. Even when he dies, he covers the wound before he states the epic last dialogue of people believing anything.

Mysterio also enacted a masterful plan when he used the drones to create the giant illusion in London, which was sent to try and take out Peter’s friends. The whole purpose of the illusion was to test to see if he would be successful, but more so, he used the data gathered by the drones to study Spider-Man for his even greater final illusion.

Mysterio always seemed as if he was always a few steps ahead of Spider-Man, and his final fight could have proven that to be true. Mysterio likely recorded his message that Spider-Man is Peter Parker long before the last battle concluded, simply as an exit strategy that would prevent Peter from determining if he was dead.

That worked, as Peter’s life went haywire after, leading to the events of No Way Home (2021). Peter had to ask Doctor Strange to enact a spell to make everyone forget that he is Spider-Man. With the upcoming fourth film, he will be alienated and alone.

Mysterio’s final line of people believing anything may have seemed to be a throwaway line and callback to his illusionary spirit, but it might have also been the most significant hint indicating that his illusion was the one that was shot in the stomach.

The Spider-Man franchise has slowly been working towards bringing together the Sinister Six, which Mysterio is a significant part of. It would be fantastic if Jake Gyllenhaal were to return as Mysterio, having pulled off the most incredible illusion ever. Everyone was a fan of his portrayal, so it would be fantastic if he were to return in a future sequel.

