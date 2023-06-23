BREAKING: Bad Bunny Officially Exits Spider-Man Spinoff ‘El Muerto’

Just the other day, we reported that the Spider-Man villain film, El Muerto, was completely removed from Sony’s schedule. This meant that the film would either be canceled altogether or the WGA strike was placing it on indefinite hold until the wheels could get moving again. El Muerto star Bad Bunny has officially exited the movie, and the role will now be recast.

Related: Sony Officially Cancels Future ‘Spider-Man’ Project

It is no secret that Bad Bunny is one of the most popular entertainers in the world. He is a globe-trotting musician that has carved a way right to the top, and it is because of this popularity that has led the musician to step away from arguably his biggest acting role to date. His strenuous touring schedule is one of the reasons that Sony was having trouble finding time to film, but it appears that he has decided to walk away completely.

Sony has been busy putting together its villain-based films that might someday lead into the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man universe. Morbius started things off, which saw Jared Leto take on the role of the titular anti-hero. Joining Leto will soon be joined by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who will portray Kraven the Hunter in a film of the same name.

Madame Web will also highlight a Spider-Man villain in a film that is set for a February 2024 release. All these villains, including Bad Bunny as El Muerto, could have had the makings of the Sinister Six, though the musician has officially dropped out.

Bad Bunny did have a small role in the hit action film Bullet Train, which starred Brad Pitt. Funny enough, Aaron Taylor-Johnson also held a significant role in the film as well. Producers at Sony had been so impressed with the musician’s performance in the film that they immediately reached out to create a role for him. However, they chose arguably one of the most obscure villains in El Muerto, who has only appeared in two issues of Spider-Man.

Related: Bad Bunny Spider-Man Film Receives Unfortunate Update

Although Sony has officially removed El Muerto from its release schedule, it appears the plan is to make the Spider-Man spinoff a reality. Bad Bunny may have dropped out, but the role might find its way to someone who has more experience in the world of acting.

Are you sad that Bad Bunny has left El Muerto? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!