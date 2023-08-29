Andrew Garfield Reveals What Changed About ‘Spider-Man’

The Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies have always had a weird vibe, not being quite as beloved or massively successful as either the Sam Raimi-Tobey Maguire trilogy or the Tom Holland Marvel Cinematic Universe films. However, Garfield’s Peter Parker has something they don’t: he’s messy.

All three Spider-Man actors teamed up for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which also helped kickstart the MCU’s new reliance on Multiversal storylines and gave fans a nostalgia high from seeing Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and all the other villains back in action.

Now, Andrew Garfield has revealed how he decided to approach playing Peter Parker for what might have been his last chance at the character.

“Messy and Free and Playful and Silly”

In the new book The Art of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield said that he was actually far more relaxed playing the character in the MCU than he had ever been before.

According to Andrew Garfield, “[he] felt like the pressure was off, and I was given a lot of freedom to explore and be the irreverent version of the character that I always felt a connection to — to be messy and free and playful and silly. It just felt like a very free, healing experience.”

In part, it seems that the star was not as nervous because he was not the only Peter Parker actor in the movie. Garfield says it “probably [had] a lot to do with Tom. Tom had to carry that movie. Me and Tobey just got to show up and support him and have some fun.”

Andrew Garfield and Marvel

In many ways, it seems like Andrew Garfield’s experience in Spider-Man: No Way Home deepened his understanding of the iconic role. The actor says, “The essence of that character [Peter Parker] is so much about isolation and being a one-man army, especially in the origins of the story. Obviously, with Tom’s iteration, joining in with the Avengers is a deeply reassuring thing — but I think, essentially, he’s a lone kid, and that’s what makes him so compelling and relatable because we all know what that is somehow.”

It probably did help that he got to be the goofiest of the three heroes, famously improvising the line “I love you guys” when going into battle with the Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire versions of the character.

Although it was not that long ago that Andrew Garfield was thought of as the definitive “worst” Spider-Man, it seems that one movie experience can change a whole lot for someone.

Is Andrew Garfield still the worst Spider-Man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!