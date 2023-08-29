Looks like the upcoming Spider-Man adventure will take on a particularly Venomous bent.

The story of young New York native Peter Parker getting bitten by a radioactive spider and becoming the superhero Spider-Man is a tale known throughout the world. With the story’s central moral lesson that “with great power comes great responsibility”, the core story has been adapted across various mediums — from animation to live-action film, and much more.

Over the years, multiple individuals have taken on the iconic role in various Spider-Man movies inspired by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee’s Marvel Comics. Notably, Tobey Maguire portrayed the character in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, followed by Andrew Garfield’s interpretation in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man. Tom Holland, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Captain America: Civil War (2016) and headlined his own film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, has also become a beloved portrayal. Holland also starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Maguire and Garfield.

Of course, Spider-Man would not be the hero he is without his equally iconic rogue’s gallery.

The Importance of Spider-Man‘s Classic Enemies

Spider-Man’s iconic adversaries, crucial to his narrative, have been embodied by notable actors in various adaptations. Willem Dafoe portrayed the menacing Green Goblin in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, alongside Alfred Molina who brought the multifaceted Doctor Octopus/Doc Ock to life in Spider-Man 2 (2004).

Thomas Haden Church embodied the sympathetic Sandman in Spider-Man 3, Paul Giamatti as Rhino alongside Jamie Foxx as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), and Rhys Ifans portrayed the conflicted Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). Jake Gyllenhaal portrayed the illusionary Mysterio in Far From Home, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to embody Kraven the Hunter in an upcoming film of the same name.

Iconically, Eddie Brock, the host of the gooey black Venom symbiote, was depicted by Topher Grace in Spider-Man 3 (2007) and by Tom Hardy in Sony’s Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) franchise — another Spider-Man villain to technically also make his way into the MCU proper.

These actors have undoubtedly enriched the legacy of Spider-Man’s adversaries through their performances in the world of cinema and media adaptations.

The Newest Spider-Man Adventure

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” stands as the newest Spider-Man adventure crafted by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Rooted in the Marvel Comics universe, the highly anticipated game draws from a rich tapestry of comic book lore while drawing inspiration from adaptations across various media forms, including the films.

Positioned as the third installment in the “Marvel’s Spider-Man” series, the new PlayStation 5 (PS5) exclusive game serves as both a sequel to “Marvel’s Spider-Man” (2018) and a continuation of “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” (2020). The narrative centers around the challenges faced by both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they grapple with personal dilemmas while simultaneously confronting an array of antagonists. This cast of foes includes a private army commanded by the mercenary Sergei Kravinoff, the monstrous Lizard, and the otherworldly Venom symbiote, which forms a bond with Parker, triggering a transformation in his character that jeopardizes his interpersonal connections and poses a threat to their very existence.

Now, it appears that Venom will play a bigger role than anticipated, as recent reports have come forward about the fact that Venom will become a playable character in this new Spider-Man installment — indicating that a symbiote will take center stage in an epic Peter Parker takeover. Twitter (X) user @sharj0k shares GameStop’s seeming confirmation of this news:

GameStop has seemingly CONFIRMED that Venom will be a playable character in ‘Spider-Man 2’ through their X account😳 “Experience new gameplay with Venom’s abilities in Spider-Man 2, available October 20! Preorder the game now 🕷️”

GameStop has seemingly CONFIRMED that Venom will be a playable character in ‘Spider-Man 2’ through their X account😳 “Experience new gameplay with Venom's abilities in Spider-Man 2, available October 20! Preorder the game now 🕷️” pic.twitter.com/vfskOMl5ZP — Mr. Wayne🦇 (@sharj0k) August 27, 2023

Of course, this appears to come from retailer GameStop instead of Insomniac Games or Sony themselves, so it’s worth taking with a pinch of salt.

Either way, it’s clear that prospective players and Spidey fans simply can’t wait to sink their teeth into the newest Spider-Man adventure, find out the fate and future of favorites like Harry Osborn (Scott Porter/Graham Phillips) and Mary Jane Watson/MJ (Laura Bailey) come October 20, 2023.

Do you think Venom will truly be a playable character in “Spider-Man 2”? Are you excited for this new Spidey installment? Share your thoughts in the comments below!