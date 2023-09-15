‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Has Huge Tobey Maguire Connection

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was released, fans have begged for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to reappear again. There have been rumors about their involvement in the Sony universe, but nothing has been substantiated. However, a new Spider-Man sequel has revealed a huge connection to Maguire’s Web Head.

Related: How Tobey Maguire Really Feels About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Despite calls for Garfield and Maguire to return as Peter Parker, Tom Holland has become the fan-favorite. He has starred in three solo films devised from a partnership between Sony and Marvel. The issue is that Holland has been portraying the character since Captain America: Civil War (2016), and like many MCU actors, he has been vocal about moving on.

Before the industry strikes began, Holland did reveal that he was in talks to return as Peter Park for a fourth Spider-Man movie. However, those talks were shut down. Should the time taken between the industry strikes conclude and Holland being contacted, he could have decided to step away completely.

This is speculation, but plenty of options are available, like contacting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to return. Maguire is returning sooner, though, as a new sequel highlights his Spider-Man.

‘Spider-Man 2’ Tobey Maguire Connection Revealed

Per @CultureCrave

Tobey Maguire’s Symbiote suit is in #SpiderMan2

Insomniac Studios is set to release their Spider-Man 2 sequel, a follow-up to the massively popular Spider-Man game released in 2018. On top of being a fantastic story, the game’s contents allowed players to suit up in a massive list of Spidey suits from the comics, movies, and more.

The promotional team has been hard at work releasing videos about the upcoming sequel, with the most recent being delivered via a PlayStation showcase that occurred yesterday afternoon. As part of Insomniac’s latest video, the world got to see the massive open world for the game, the ability to transition from Miles Morales to Peter Parker seamlessly, and the multitude of suits available to players.

One of the most requested suits is the black suit that Tobey Maguire wears in Spider-Man 3 (2007). Despite that movie being less than appreciated by most fans, the black suit was always one of the film’s best parts. Interestingly, Peter Parker will be going through his own issues in the new sequel as he comes across the symbiote.

However, similarly to how Maguire’s Peter Parker became unhinged and horrible while wearing the suit, the same thing will happen to Parker in the Spider-Man 2 video game. One of the chief antagonists in the game is Venom, who we imagine will be created when Peter gets rid of his black suit.

The black suit has been shown to give Peter terrifying new powers, which players will experience in the story of the anticipated sequel. Naturally, this meant that Spider-Man would need more than one black suit. The Tobey Maguire black suit Spider-Man has been one of the most requested, and now fans will get a chance to pick this suit out of the over 65 suits announced just yesterday.

Related: Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man’ Proved Not All Heroes Need CGI

We can’t wait to play this game. For fans of Spider-Man, these games are the pinnacle of storytelling for the superhero. Who doesn’t want to zip through New York in the iconic Bully Peter Parker suit? Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023.

What do you think of Spider-Man 2 having the Tobey Maguire black suit? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!