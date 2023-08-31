New Spider-Man Game May Not Be Playable for Shocking Reason

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PS5 is expected to be one of if not the top-selling video game this year. Pre-orders for the game sold out instantly. Every other Spidey fan has continued to wait patiently for the sequel. The first game, Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018), sold over 33 million copies, which equated to almost $2 billion.

That figure even crushed what the first film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) earned with a top gross of $880 million. While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is expected to exceed even its predecessor, a new revelation may make it difficult for gamers to even play the game itself.

Insomniac Games has had fans webbed up around their finger with all the details being released about this highly-anticipated second installment. They have confirmed several new upgrades that players could expect in the upcoming game in addition to the stellar high-resolution graphics. There will be features such as:

Switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales at will with little to no lag time.

Swinging through an expanded New York City that is double the size of the first game.

Discovering new characters upgrades such as, the spider wings and the four articulated iron spider arms.

All of these new additions have come at a price as Spider-Man 2 will require at least a minimum of 98 gigabytes (GB) to play the game. The source comes from a leaked picture of the limited edition console bundle that displayed the amount needed on the box. This dwarfs the amount of the previous games with Marvel’s Spider-Man using 71 GB at most and Spider-Man: Miles Morales tapping up at around 54 GB.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 officially requires a minimum of 98 GB per the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console Bundle Retail Box. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/2Gyod29X1D — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Countdown🕸️🕷️ (@SpiderManCD) August 30, 2023

While this is not the most data a video game has ever used, it does signal a new reality. Due to higher resolutions and bigger game worlds, future projects on next generation gaming consoles will consume more and more memory capacity. The PS5 has an official internal storage space of 825 GB, 157 of which is used for system files. So gamers better make room or get a memory storage hard drive if they want to play the next saga in the Insomniac Spidey Universe.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023.

Do you think this is the new normal for big AAA 3D games? Should the game be remastered for older consoles?