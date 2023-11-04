DC Confirms ‘Superman’ Project Coming to an End Amid Studio Overhaul

In what may be one of the last holdovers of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), the hit CW show Superman & Lois is officially ending with its next season.

The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, and was originally intended to join the Arrowverse shows. The so-called Arrowverse features several DC shows that aired on the CW, including Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman.

Arrow first premiered in 2012 and featured Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow before being joined by The Flash in 2014. The Flash starred Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/Flash and would essentially put the “Arrowverse” on the map with its mega success with fans. Legends of Tomorrow would follow in 2016, featuring characters from both Arrow and The Flash, further connecting the series within their shared universe. Supergirl would move from CBS to join the other shows on the CW the same year, while Batwoman would finally debut in 2019.

With Superman & Lois first airing in 2021, after many of the other Arrowverse series has ended, it was decided that it would be a standalone DC series, and has seen much success with the fans and critics alike. With Season 4 officially being its final season, the show is the last DC show on television before the highly anticipated James Gunn DC Universe (DCU) reboot.

According to a report from Deadline, several shows under the Warner Bros. Television division were subject to budget cuts after the writers’ and actors’ strike impacted the film and television industry this year. With the amount of special effects Superman & Lois requires, the show was reportedly more heavily impacted and will only bring back four series regulars for its final season.

DC has been fraught with issues for decades, unable to match the success of its rival studio, Marvel. While the studio attempted an Avengers-style team franchise with the Justice League films, which featured Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, and Ezra Miller as Flash, it just didn’t connect with fans the way that the Avengers did.

With the announcement that James Gunn had officially joined his former rival studio as co-CEO, fans were torn. Would Gunn be able to pull a struggling franchise up from the bottom and go head to head with the biggest superhero studio? Or would his rebooted universe be just another series of failed attempts?

Although Superman & Lois was disconnected from the DCEU, it’s cancellation confirms that James Gunn is going all in on his reboot, including television. It had previously been announced that Gunn’s universe would expand and interconnect across movies, television, and video games, so it makes sense that he would not want any competition or loose ends in terms of television series.

As the DCEU comes to an end later this year with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Gunn will officially be able to go all in with his rebooted DC Universe, which will feature Superman: Legacy as the introductory film to a new era of DC Studios. Thankfully, fans won’t have to go too long without a Superman project after the series finale of Superman & Lois. No release date has been announced yet for Season 4.

