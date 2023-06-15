‘Superman & Lois’ Dumps Several Cast Members, DC Series Should Just End

Since Nexstar purchased the CW, the network has canceled or removed all of the DC-related content. However, in a shocking move, the network also confirmed Superman & Lois would return for season four, though the budget would be far smaller than usual. This smaller budget has led to many supporting characters being cut from the show—leading us to think the last remaining DC series should just be canceled.

This is not to say that series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch should be out of a job, but this is certainly a sad state of affairs that the series can only move forward with a significantly smaller budget. The fans have loved the show enough for it to continue, so The CW is entertaining the idea of keeping the series alive.

All the previous Arrowverse shows have been canceled, with Gotham Knights being the most recent axing, leaving Superman & Lois all by itself to carry on the torch of DC content on the network.

Despite Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois), Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) all returning, they will now go it alone without a staggering seven other series regulars, some of which have been on the show since its first season.

‘Superman & Lois’ Cut Seven Series Regulars

According to Deadline, Superman & Lois has officially cut Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik. Walsh, Chriqui, Valdez, Parks, and Navarrette are five of the seven that have appeared on the DC series since the first season, which is likely a massive bummer for the actors.

The silver lining is that most or all the actors can return to the series on a far more limited basis as Guest stars or recurring stars.

Among the actors cut, one has been promoted to a series regular—Michael Cudlitz. Cudlitz has been portraying Lex Luthor and will not be used far more in the upcoming fourth season, which makes a lot of sense.

What doesn’t make sense is that The CW has announced this smaller budget would allow Superman & Lois to focus more on the family dynamic of the storylines. We are unsure if this will change how the story unfolds in the upcoming season, but focusing on family and removing the potential for otherworldly threats might hurt more than it would help the show’s reputation.

The series is one of the more expensive properties considering the special effects needed to portray superheroes like Superman. However, the fourth season is being shortened from 13 episodes to 10 to combat this. Again, this might sound like a better idea to The CW, but it could also lead to many fans jumping ship.

Superman & Lois continues based on strong viewership in the digital and linear ratings. Still, with a shortened season and smaller budget, the show might not be able to survive or interest many fans past this fourth season. The CW has no issues with cutting its programming. They are oddly trying to get into the non-scripted and sports space more, and should the final remaining DC series fail to impress in its fourth season, we would expect it will also be unceremoniously canceled.

Honestly, The CW had a great thing going with the Arrowverse, but since all those shows are now long gone—someone else should step in and take over DC content. It’s only right.

