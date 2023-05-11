The CW Has Canceled Another Two DC Shows

DC is likely to move on from appearing on The CW or attempting to appear on the network again. The network is currently going through retooling since Nexstar purchased it. Through this purchase, the once home for most of the scripted DC shows has all but canceled every single one. Shows like Stargirl, Batwoman, Arrow, and The Flash have already been canceled, now being joined by two of the last two superhero shows on the network.

The gutting of The CW marks a change for the network that once relied on its dramatic retellings of classic superhero properties. Heroes like Batman got a new take with shows like Gotham, where some lesser highlighted heroes from the DC pantheon got their solo shows: Arrow and The Flash.

Sadly, it appears that whatever this change is happening at The CW will no longer be concerned with superhero content, especially those scripted.

The CW has steadily been canceling shows that include non-DC-related content, like The Winchesters and Kung Fu, which were just put on the chopping block today. This was coupled with the announcement that two other superhero shows would meet the same end.

The CW Axes’ Superman & Lois’ and ‘Gotham Knights’

The CW had the unique opportunity to bring together its own Multiverse called the ArrowVerse, which combined many of its DC shows, sometimes in huge events like the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” special, which featured both Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. However, it appears the universe was not sustainable, as many DC shows began to fall.

Arrow was one of the first, followed by the previously mentioned Batwoman, Stargirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. With very few DC shows remaining, it has been announced that the network is expected not to keep Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights around. Gotham Knights showed a lot of promise, highlighting some of Batman’s sidekicks, but it was only given one season to shine.

The show began last year, only to be thrust into the proverbial CW hell. The same is happening to Superman & Lois, though that series was at least given three seasons. Should it be confirmed not to move forward, the upcoming season three finale will also act as the series finale.

We would imagine that many of these DC shows are possibly being canceled to be moved or revived on another network. Then again, maybe DCU head James Gunn had his hand in their cancelation so that his DCU could take over completely. That is just speculation, but it appears that The CW will be changed into an unrecognizable network. It is truly the end of an era for DC and The CW.

