The Marvel Cinematic Universe is losing some real talent.

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, has led the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for years now. Owned by The Walt Disney Company, the MCU has revolutionized the superhero movie genre and left an indelible mark on the film industry — whether people like it or not. The MCU’s Phase Three concluded with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which served as the culmination of the epic Infinity Saga. With its unmatched success and remarkable growth, the franchise has more or less established its dominance in the movie industry.

But soon, Marvel director will no longer be associated with the Mouse House and The Walt Disney Company’s superhero mega-franchise. James Gunn, the writer and director for The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has already begun work as DC Studios head for Warner Bros.-owned DC and their newly reconstructed DC Universe (DCU), after the essential dissolution of their prior DC Extended Universe (DCEU) franchise, which included Henry Cavill’s Superman/Clark Kent and Zack Snyder’s Justice League universe.

In fact, it seems as if the majority of the superhero film genre is about to get a massive shakeup — with Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios now run by Gunn and Peter Safran — and a ton of MCU talent seeming ready to jump ship to the DCU.

What is the new Batman villain casting that people are excited about?

Games Radar covers Total Film’s exclusive interview with Karen Gillan, the MCU actress who plays (or more like, played) Nebula, daughter of Thanos and sister to Gamora (Zoë Saldaña). When asked about moving over to DC, Gillan talks about who she’d be ready to play — and it’s well-known Batman franchise villain, Poison Ivy/Pamela Lillian Isley:

I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun. So maybe something like that would be cool

Gillan continues, talking about how important it is for her to get along with the people she works will, saying that working with James Gunn has been “one of the great joys of [her] career so far”. Making it absolutely clear, Gillan says that she’d be down for absolutely anything, even if it was a random “alien that sits in the background… and doesn’t talk”:

Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and doesn’t talk, I would say yes [laughs]. Because working with him has been one of the great joys of my career so far.

Fans seem to think this is a fantastic idea, as the internet immediately erupted in support in the wake of this statement from Gillan — like @reelmomentsAI, who is (figuratively) pointing a gun at Gunn’s head to make this a reality:

Home of DCU: Karen Gillan said that she wants to join the DCU and thinks that Poison Ivy would be a great fit! (https://trib.al/Ar9ZdBP) (in reply) James 🔫 better make this happen

James 🔫 better make this happen https://t.co/k1FidE2sfr — Reel Moments AI 🎞 (@reelmomentsAI) April 27, 2023

Meanwhile, @HailEternal’s tweet about Karen Gillan as Poison Ivy paired with Margot Robbie (presumably in her role as Harley Quinn) is going viral, with over 13K likes (at the time of writing):

her and margot… wait

User AstroAlex then shares an image in response, consisting of several photos of Gillan with her signature red hair, compared to images of Poison Ivy from the DC Comics — implying that the similarities are uncanny:

Hold up…

It definitely appears that the general public are all for this casting — now, it all depends on whether James Gunn agrees, and how soon the Batman franchise will be revived — especially since audiences have only recently seen Matt Reeves’ Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, and its Penguin spinoff with Colin Farrell, and even Michael Keaton’s Batman in The Flash (2023).

