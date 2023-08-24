John Cena Confirmed to Return as Peacemaker in Fan-Favorite Project

James Gunn is building out his big DCU reset, and fans have been clamoring for information on whether the creator would eventually return to the world of Peacemaker. The first season was a smash hit, primarily because of John Cena and his ability as a comedic actor. Though Gunn has not committed to Peacemaker Season 2, fans can be happy, as Cena is confirmed to return as Peacemaker in a fan-favorite project.

Gunn was given the keys to the kingdom arguably because of his take on the Suicide Squad. Though David Ayer had made a film about the anti-hero team first, it wasn’t well received. Gunn was then given his chance to highlight the group of villains turned heroes when The Suicide Squad debuted in 2021. It instantly became known as the better of the two, especially because of John Cena and Idris Elba.

Elba portrayed Bloodsport, a villain who doesn’t think he’s a hero, though he is. Cena, on the other hand, took on the role of Peacemaker. Peacemaker is the antithesis of a hero, as he thinks he is doing the right thing, which is never the right thing at all. His penchant for bloodshed matched up well with Bloodsport.

The candor between Bloodsport and Peacemaker made the film increasingly more funny, and John Cena was a huge part of that. Cena has been rising through the comedic genre for the past ten years after hanging up his WWE career, appearing in comedies like Trainwreck (2015), Sisters (2015), Daddy’s Home (2015), and Blockers (2018).

His comedic timing led to him landing the Peacemaker role, leading to Gunn wanting to explore the character more in a spinoff series for HBO Max (now called Max). Though Peacemaker Season 2 is still up in the air, Cena is returning to the character in a surprising fan-favorite project.

John Cena Will Voice Peacemaker in ‘Mortal Kombat 1’

John Cena is confirmed to be voicing Peacemaker in ‘MORTAL KOMBAT 1’.

Mortal Kombat is a long-standing fighting game that continually makes hit entries. The newest is Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1), a soft reboot for the series, taking the fighting heroes that fans of the game series have known and giving them a kind of prequel origin story.

One of the biggest aspects of the Mortal Kombat series is to bring in playable characters via downloadable content packs from other pop culture properties. Considering the bloody nature of the video game, horror icons like Jason Voorhees, Predator, Leatherface, and Alien have all been featured in the entries.

The newest MK1 game is no different, as the first slate of additional characters has been announced. Omni-Man from Invincible, Homelander from The Boys, and Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad/Peacemaker were announced. However, just because these characters are featured in the game doesnt mean the corresponding actors would then voice them.

At first, it was announced that J.K. Simmons would voice Omni-Man, and fans became super elated about that. Simmons voices the character for the Invincible series on Amazon Prime Video. This leaves Anthony Starr voicing Homelander, which hasn’t been confirmed, and John Cena returning as Peacemaker.

It has been confirmed that John Cena will be voicing Peacemaker for MK1, which is huge news. It would have been quite criminal if some other voice actor was handed Peacemaker. We aren’t saying voice actors shouldn’t be given work, and they wouldn’t match up well—but John Cena is Peacemaker.

We all must patiently wait to see when James Gunn will move forward with Peacemaker Season 2, but at least we will hear and play as Peacemaker when the DLC pack releases. Mortal Kombat 1 officially releases on September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The DLC packs are generally released a few months after the game releases, so we can expect the DLC pack with Omni-Man, Homelander, and Peacemaker to drop in early 2024. Though that is a bit longer to wait, at least we can all get in the heft one-liners from Peacemaker when he becomes playable.

What do you think of John Cena returning as Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!